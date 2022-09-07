Inspiration Healthcare Group plc's (LON:IHC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 22% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Inspiration Healthcare Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Inspiration Healthcare Group is:

10% = UK£3.6m ÷ UK£35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Inspiration Healthcare Group's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Inspiration Healthcare Group's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.2% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Inspiration Healthcare Group's significant 41% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Inspiration Healthcare Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 1.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Inspiration Healthcare Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Inspiration Healthcare Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Inspiration Healthcare Group's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 10% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (90%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Inspiration Healthcare Group only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 10.0%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Inspiration Healthcare Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

