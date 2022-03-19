Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Inspirato Incorporated's (NASDAQ:ISPO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The US$1.1b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$22m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Inspirato's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Inspirato is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Hospitality analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$5.5m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 53% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Inspirato given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Inspirato currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

