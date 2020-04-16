INSPIRE 2020 Luxury Hospitality Conference date announced

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association will be hosting their 9th annual INSPIRE Summit at the Fairmont Miramar Resort & Bungalows in Santa Monica, CA., on October 19 & 20, 2020.

The event will showcase an updated trend forecast for the luxury hospitality industry, with leaders and disruptors sharing their insights on sustained recovery and pricing strategies to boost business and engage consumers. Attendees will hear from experts talking about how to stay relevant on issues that are important to us right now as we recover from the pandemic as well as topics we deeply care about, like sustainability, climate change, wellness, technology, and design.

"Guests are wanting a more personalized approach, especially right now in the post-pandemic world, and the future of travel depends on our ability to stand out from the crowd and tell our own story," said Barak Hirschowitz, President of the International Luxury Hotel Association. "Attendees will learn from speakers representing successful brands and be inspired meeting fellow hospitality professionals, from owners to operators, executives, designers and educators. There are so many ways to be involved and leave feeling prepared for the new year."

We know that this has been a challenging year, so we have incorporated different ticket options that will cater to those who just want to attend the sessions, or network at the party, to all-access passes and VIP passes with priority seating and open bar.

The team at the ILHA are imagining up some creative networking events along with a party to remember on the first night with the sound of waves in the near distance and a hint of salt in the air.

Find out more about INSPIRE'20 by visiting luxuryhospitality.org/INSPIRE2020

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion, and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on luxuryhotelassociation.org, hospitality and travel forum, ILHA Facebook, ILHA Instagram, ILHA Twitter, ILHA YouTube

Contact: Patricia Walton, patricia@luxuryhotelassociation.org

