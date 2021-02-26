Is Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Stock a Buy For 2021?
Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 23.2% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2,000 Growth Index which returned 29.6% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.
In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, Wasatch highlighted a few stocks and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) is one of them. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) operates as a medical technology company. In the last three months, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) stock gained 26.1% and on February 25th it had a closing price of $226.24. Here is what Wasatch said:
"The strongest contributor to Fund performance for the quarter was Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP). The company develops minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire experienced a drop-off in business during early phases of the pandemic as surgeries for sleep apnea and other elective procedures were postponed. However, patient flow has rebounded strongly. Revenues and earnings exceeded expectations in the company’s most recently reported quarter, and management has raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2020. Looking forward, Inspire has significantly expanded reimbursement coverage from U.S. insurers, paving the way for potentially accelerated penetration of its sizable addressable market."
Last month, we published an article revealing that Headwaters Capital Management believes that 2021 would be a good year for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) stock.
In Q2 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) stock decreased by about 4% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in INSP's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
