Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) delivers shareholders solid 52% CAGR over 3 years, surging 9.2% in the last week alone

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) share price has flown 252% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 35% gain in the last three months.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Inspire Medical Systems wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Inspire Medical Systems saw its revenue grow at 55% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 52% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Inspire Medical Systems stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Inspire Medical Systems rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 52% per year. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Inspire Medical Systems .

