Inspired by Braintree's Kitt: Baker signs bill allowing treatment, transport of police dogs

BOSTON – Police dogs injured in the line of duty can now be treated and transported by emergency medical personnel in Massachusetts under a new law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.

The measure was named for Nero, a Yarmouth Police Department K-9 who was injured in a 2018 shooting in which his partner, Sgt. Sean Gannon, was killed in Marstons Mills. Several ambulances were at the scene, but they weren't allowed to assist Nero, who had to be transported to a veterinary clinic in a police cruiser.

Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon and his K-9 partner Nero took part in the National Night Out event in 2017.

The fatal shooting of Braintree police dog Kitt last summer led to renewed efforts to get the bill passed. Police say Andrew Homen, 34, fired at them in Braintree woods as Kitt approached the area where Homen was hiding.

Bullets hit two Braintree police officers, who were treated for their injuries and later released from hospitals, and Kitt. A third police officer shot and killed Homen. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrisey declared the shooting justified.

A Braintree police dog named Kitt, a 12-year veteran of the force, was shot and killed in an altercation on June 4, 2021.

State Rep. Steven Xiarhos, who was a Yarmouth deputy police chief in 2018, made advocating for the bill a central part of his first term in the House. It was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Mark Montigny.

"There are over 200 dogs serving every day and night in police departments, correctional facilities all over the commonwealth,' Xiarhos said. "And now we know, and they know, that our best friends will be saved in their time of need."

Marshfield Police Officer Rob Reidy, who handles K-9 Beny, said he trained with Gannon and Nero. He said bill is an honor to Gannon.

Getting police dogs to the veterinarian quicker and allowing medics to treat them on the way is hugely important, Reidy said.

"Paramedics are more trained than us in trauma and an ambulance is like an emergency room on the road, so they're able to render care in a way that (we can't). We're limited when we put a K-9 in a police car," he said.

Nero, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, survived and is now retired from the Yarmouth Police Department.

Patriot Ledger reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite and Cape Cod Times Staff Writer Asad Jung contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Baker signs bill allowing treatment, transport of police dogs