Inspired by a Fighter Jet, the 2JetZ is Both a Car and the Latest Hot Wheels Model

If you're a Hot Wheels collector, you may have heard that in celebration of the brand's 50th anniversary, a team of Hot Wheels designers and executives toured 15 North American cities, beckoning fans to submit their home-built rides for consideration to become the first ever 1:64-scale Hot Wheels toy based on a real custom build. Some 3600 cars were entered, and each city's best was brought to Las Vegas during last fall's SEMA show, where a celebrity panel of judges worked with company designers to choose a winner, the 2JetZ out of New Jersey. This is the story of the incredible shrinking jet car, 2JetZ.



Built, Not Bought

2JetZ (pronounced "Two Jet Zee") was built by Luis Rodriguez to resemble a single-seat jet fighter, as if fighter-jet development included a tadpole stage in which its fuselage sprouts wheels before fully developed wings grow in. The 2JetZ embodied the three chief attributes Hot Wheels sought: authenticity-"Does it looks like a Hot Wheels car?"; creativity-"Is the person who's building the car creating something we've never seen before?"; and garage-built origins.

"That [some of] these guys are building the cars from scratch, putting their personality in the car, is a huge deal for us," said Ted Wu, head of design for Hot Wheels. In other words, they were looking for something "built, not bought."

An experienced car builder before starting the 2JetZ, Rodriguez says he didn't want to build a hot rod from an existing car. The idea of Bonneville Salt Flats racers from the 1950s and 1960s came to mind, and upon perusing some conceptual art-a common source of inspiration in the past, said Rodriguez-a rendering that depicted a vehicle with a fighter-jet-like cabin, a massive, fully exposed engine, and four open wheels poking out from the corners "hit all the right points." So, after contacting the artist for permission to build it, that's exactly what he did.

Vintage Style

The structural foundation and the "Z" in "2JetZ" both come from a Nissan 300ZX, and Rodriguez had to construct another frame on top of that one as an anchor for the fuselage. The body panels use aircraft-grade aluminum that Rodriguez pounded into proper form after learning to use an English wheel. Some 3000 aircraft rivets were used during its assembly. Forward illumination comes from two small square LED lights tucked into the nose, while the LED taillamps reside on the rear edge of tiny winglets that look like rear fenders in their infancy. Small "Pilot" and "Copilot" graphics by the canopy (even though there's only one seat) as well as the "Slightly Dangerous" bomber girl pinup graphics by the front wheels further bolster a visual connection to military vehicles of yore. Rodriguez decided to make the vehicle a tribute to U.S. armed service members, a decision that prompted him to add one final decal to each side that simply says, "To Honor Those Who Serve."

