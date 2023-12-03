'Inspiring the next generation': Volunteers bring unique passion to New Bedford Whaling Museum

Sounds of laughter ring out during the morning meetings before the docents head out to meet with tourists, school groups and other visitors to the New Bedford Whaling Museum to tell stories of New Bedford’s past and learn about the city’s more recent history.

Melissa Desjardins leads the debriefing on this morning fourth graders from Dighton toured the Whaling Museum. She said they’re not just volunteers; they’re a family ready to get into position at multiple rotating exhibits with knowledge to share.

Joyce Vieira leads a group of school children from Dighton inside the inflatable whale at the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

“I tell people I come here on Wednesdays to work my brain,” she said.

“It's the excitement of the people who come here, the ones who are really interested in the history of the Whaling Museum,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of questions about how did this museum begin and why because now we talk so much more about the history of the city as opposed to going whaling. Now we talk about saving the whales and the city of New Bedford.”

Harrington said the museum continues to be a really interesting place to visit, and she gets to keep her mind busy.

Maria Harrington leads a group of Dighton Elementary School students on a tour of the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

Mitchell Cleveland, whose mother is from New Bedford, originally started going through the docent program in 2020 during the pandemic so it wasn’t until later that he got to docent, but it was always a wish of his.

“I want to docent because I’ve always been interested in history and went to college for that, and I thought this would be a good way to get my foot through the door,” he said. “Also, I really know this museum well. I remember coming here for multiple school trips so it’s been a big part of my childhood.”

He said he enjoys telling the students that he also used to go on field trips to the museum because they like to hear that. He’s has been a docent for the last three years but isn’t the newest docent. He also worked a summer internship as an assistant archivist.

Debbie Fauteux lets Dighton Elementary School students touch a piece of baleen at the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

For docent and retired nurse Debbie Fauteux, who started her training with the Class of 2011, it’s enjoyable to work with the young school groups.

“I like how they come in as blank canvasses and absorb what you teach them,” she said.

Maria DeBarros Harrington started volunteering at the Whaling Museum in 1977 before taking a break and returning in 2015 as a full-time docent, or volunteer tour guide. She missed it.

It’s the 50th anniversary of the Whaling Museum’s Volunteer Council. While volunteers have been an integral part of the Museum since the 1940s and 1950s, the Volunteer Council established in 1973 created a formalized program to make the volunteer corps a vital part of the Museum experience.

“Our volunteers bring a unique passion through the doors of the Museum, and there is a true love of SouthCoast, maritime, and whaling history and culture within each of them,” Associate Director of Museum Learning Victoria Hughes said. “As docents and tour leaders, we love the opportunity to share our knowledge with visitors and children, with the hopes of igniting their curiosity and inspiring the next generation.”

Rick Schenker, a docent at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, has students from Dighton Elementary School use mirrors to simulate how whales see the environment around them.

Rick Schenker, who joined the first post-pandemic class with Desjardins after moving to the area, said he has seen some docents come and go, but a lot of people keep on doing this for a long time. It’s also a social occasion, their pre-tour meetings.

The New Bedford Whaling Museum’s Volunteer Council is celebrating 50 years of service with volunteers of all ages serving as the face of the SouthCoast’s largest museum and providing more than 12,500 service hours per year.

Two of his neighbors suggested he volunteer, and he soon discovered after a visit with his son that there was so much to learn. He said their pre-tour meetings are also a social occasion with laughter.

When Joyce Viera retired, she decided she wanted to become a docent at the Whaling Museum, so in 2015 she took the class to become one. She returned to the museum when it reopened during the pandemic to offer scheduled tours. and only took a break during the pandemic.

Viera and docent Mary Crothers have the honor of showing students inside the large inflatable whale on an upper level of the museum to learn about the lives of whales. She said it suits her personality, and she likes working with the students who are the most curious.

“I have a good time because I am very curious, I like to learn new things, that’s the way I am,” Viera said. “I love museums. You can take me to any museum.”

“I enjoy people,” she said. "It makes people happy, and it makes me happy to see people happy.”

Patricia Fernandes leads a group of Dighton students on a tour of the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

Crothers was leading tours for the city when she decided to become a docent in 1996 and found all the reading she had to do it to be interesting, and a challenge.

