Revolve Air, a travel wheelchair that can fold to cabin-luggage size, is now available for preorders on Kickstarter at a cost of $4,999. Its future retail price is estimated at $7,500, although it could be lower depending on the success of the Kickstarter campaign. Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor wrote on LinkedIn he was "excited for [this] launch" -- and he sounded so.