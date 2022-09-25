Instacart cuts staff, curbs hiring before IPO - The Information

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Instacart logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart Inc has been letting go staff, slowing hiring and curbing other expenses as it heads toward a public listing, the Information reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Instacart in May said it had confidentially filed with the U.S. securities regulator to go public, not long after slashing its valuation by 40% to about $24 billion following market turbulence.

The San Francisco startup over the last two months has fired some of its more than 3,000 workers after holding mid-year performance reviews, according to the report.

The report added that Instacart has fired at least three senior-level employees in recent weeks but it does not include any departures from the company's top management positions.

The Grocery delivery app in July said its founder Apoorva Mehta would step down from his role as chairman and leave the company once it goes public.

Instacart also paused hiring for various positions and managers received instructions to cap spending in areas such as travel and team gatherings, the report said.

Instacart declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Earlier this week the Wall Street Journal reported the firm plans to focus on the sale of employees' shares in its U.S. initial public offering and does not intend to raise much capital for the company.

The development comes as technology companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms cut jobs and slow hiring amid higher interest rates, red-hot inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • German economic downturn deepens in Sept, outlook grim -flash PMI

    The downturn in German business activity deepened in September, a preliminary survey showed on Friday, as higher energy costs hit Europe's largest economy and companies saw a drop in new business. S&P Global's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors which together account for more than two-thirds of Germany's economy, fell to 45.9 in September from August's final reading of 46.9. "The German economy looks set to contract in the third quarter, and with PMI showing the downturn gathering in September and the survey's forward-looking indicators also deteriorating, the prospects for the fourth quarter are not looking good either," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Wolfspeed (WOLF) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Wolfspeed (WOLF) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Institutions own 40% of Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) shares but individual investors control 54% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls Perpetual Limited ( ASX:PPT ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Individual investors own 20% of Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) shares but private companies control 52% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Servcorp Limited ( ASX:SRV ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Hedge funds dashed to exit energy positions last week - data

    Hedge funds around the world fled positions in energy stocks, bonds and futures last week just in time to miss this week's whipsaw moves in oil, according to data from two banks. Funds dropped their long and short positions in energy stocks, bonds and futures in the week ending Sept. 16 "more than any other time in recent months", and more than any other sector of the economy in the last 20 days, according to notes by Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan respectively. It could be a sign that hedge funds, which often discover trading ideas from market trends, are finding it too tough to bring in the kind of paydays they received from the surge in oil prices earlier this year.

  • Target Date vs. Index Funds: Which Could Get You More Money?

    Target-date funds and index funds are popular investments, particularly for retirement portfolios, since they require little action on the part of investors. Target-date funds, or TDFs, became particularly popular after they were approved for defined contribution 401(k) accounts. Both are … Continue reading → The post Target Date Funds vs. Index Funds: Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Arch Manning, Isidore Newman suffer first defeat of 2022

    Arch Manning's second-consecutive comeback fell short to the mighty Tigers defense.

  • Goldman Sachs cuts 2022 target for S&P 500 by 16%

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note late Thursday that the expected path of interest rates by the central bank is now higher than its previous estimate. "Based on our client discussions, a majority of equity investors have adopted the view that a hard landing scenario is inevitable and their focus is on the timing, magnitude and duration of a potential recession and investment strategies for that outlook," wrote Goldman analyst David Kostin. The Fed indicated on Wednesday global policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation, and hiked U.S. interest rates by 75 basis points for a third consecutive time and signaled borrowing costs would keep rising this year.

  • If you’re selling stocks because the Fed is hiking interest rates, you may be suffering from ‘inflation illusion’

    Forget everything you think you know about the relationship between interest rates and the stock market.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The brutal sell-off in the technology sector presents a chance to own this semiconductor giant at a discount.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has become one of the tech sector's hottest pockets of growth in recent years. Many organizations now realize that crunching massive amounts of data with AI algorithms can help them make smarter decisions, spot overarching trends, and optimize their businesses. Investors looking for a value stock that has plenty of exposure to the growing AI market should take a closer look at IBM (NYSE: IBM).

  • This Stock Is Your Ticket to an $80 Trillion Market Opportunity

    While there's currently a lot of uncertainty about the near-term direction of the global economy, the long-term outlook is crystal clear. According to an estimate by Swiss Re, governments worldwide will need to invest a staggering $80 trillion through 2040 on infrastructure to support continued economic growth. Governments and utilities have historically made the most investment in infrastructure.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.

  • Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold

    Once just a gaming chip company, it has successfully repurposed its technology to the latest technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Investors will struggle to replicate such huge returns, but semiconductor stock investors who missed out could perhaps see similar outsized gains by buying stock in one of Nvidia's main rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Admittedly, AMD may seem like a strange choice here since it has slightly exceeded Nvidia's returns since the beginning of 2015, rising by 2,700%.

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • As The Boeing Company's market cap (NYSE:BA) drops to US$78b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 9.0% in The Boeing Company's ( NYSE:BA ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These stocks have been mauled by the bear market, but a look under the hood reveals impressive growth.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 4 Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 4 stocks billionaire Leon Cooperman is talking about right now. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman, his investment career, and his stock-picking strategy, you can go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 2 Stocks. Leon Cooperman’s Investment Career Leon Cooperman is […]

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 in Less Than a Decade

    Growth investors are always on the hunt for the next moonshots, the stocks that could generate life-changing wealth in a relatively short period of time. Both stocks have skyrocketed in recent years, growing so fast that either would have turned an initial investment of $10,000 into more than $100,000 in less than a decade. Are these growth stocks still worth buying today?