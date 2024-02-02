Instacart driver frustrated after repeat offenders reportedly stole his car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A delivery driver is temporarily out of a job after two teens reportedly stole his car, and records show this wasn’t their first offense.

News 2 pulled their criminal histories and learned this wasn’t the first time these two have been in trouble with the law. The problem of repeat offenders has community leaders frustrated.

“I feel scared. I hate to say that, but I am. I am afraid,” Terry Franklin said.

Franklin is an Instacart delivery driver and had his car stolen Thursday, Jan. 25.

“I jumped out. I ran downstairs in my robe and my car was parked here and when I came down the stairs, I didn’t see my car anymore,” Franklin said. “I felt violated. It was like something was in the pit of my stomach that didn’t feel right about this situation.”

On Monday, Jan. 29, Franklin said he and police officers tracked his car to a soccer facility off Antioch Pike. After a short pursuit, Franklin said police arrested Thierry Bewenge and Omar Diouf for crime.

Court records said Bewenge and Diouf already posted bond. It’s also reportedly not the first time these two have committed a similar crime.

A check of their criminal histories shows multiple charges related to multiple cases over the last year.

Metro Councilwoman Joy Styles, who represents the Antioch area, said something needs to be done.

“When someone was arrested, they’ve committed a crime. So what we need to do is hold onto them until we can make a decision on what their punishment will be,” Styles said.

As for Franklin’s car, he told News 2 it’s probably totaled, adding his townhome complex doesn’t have security cameras.

