Instacart driver runs over groceries after seeing home’s pro-police sign, MN cops say

An Instacart driver ran over a household’s groceries that they had delivered after seeing a pro-police sign in the Minnesota front yard, authorities say.

The homeowners that placed the order reported they had received a notification saying the delivery driver was at their home, according to a news release from the Blaine Police Department. They then headed outside to meet the driver “due to the amount of snow in their driveway and being worried that the driver may get stuck if they had to pull into the driveway.”

As they opened their front door, the couple reports the driver was yelling at them to check inside their Christmas wreath while “driving back and forth in the driveway.”

Police say the couple found the grocery receipt in the wreath with a “derogatory” note and, after the driver left, their groceries were found run over in their snowy driveway.

“After reviewing the context of the written message it appears that the delivery driver’s actions were in response to a sign supporting law enforcement that is in the homeowner’s front yard,” police said.

A spokesperson with Instacart said the customers have been refunded for their order as a result of the incident.

“We’re appalled by the unacceptable actions of this shopper, who has been removed from the Instacart platform as a result,” the company said in a statement to McClatchy News. “ ... We’ll continue to provide support to the impacted customers and will also work directly with local law enforcement on any investigations into this matter.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the driver will likely face charges.

Instacart is a service that connects customers to people who will shop from select stores and delivery groceries on their behalf.

Blaine is a suburban city north of Minneapolis.

