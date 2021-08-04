Instacart hires former Facebook ads executive Carolyn Everson as president

Sara Fischer
·2 min read
In this article:
Carolyn Everson, Facebook's former head of global ad sales, has joined Instacart as president, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: She joins a growing list of former Facebook employees joining Instacart. Everson will report to the company's new CEO Fidji Simo, who was previously head of the Facebook app.

Details: In her new role, Everson will oversee a large portfolio of business functions, including Instacart’s retail, business development and advertising businesses, people, policy & government affairs, legal, partnerships, and its pickup and care teams.

  • Everson succeeds Instacart's current president Nilam Ganenthiran, who has been appointed to the newly formed senior leadership position of strategic adviser to the CEO.

The big picture: Everson left Facebook abruptly in June after the company named another longtime Facebook executive, Marne Levine, to the newly created role of chief business officer at Facebook.

  • As Axios has previously noted, Everson led Facebook through years of record ad growth, but also through intense scrutiny around Facebook's role in promoting nefarious content.

Be smart: It makes sense that Instacart would appoint someone with over 30 years of experience in marketing and customer relations as its president, given how much the company is investing in growing its ads business and retail partnerships.

What they're saying: “I’ve had the privilege of working with Carolyn for a decade and know just how lucky we are to have her leadership and talent at Instacart," said Simo.

  • "Carolyn’s an industry legend, best known for cultivating strong, trusted relationships that drive strategic value for partners. At Instacart, partnerships and relationships are at the heart of everything we do," she added.

  • "Instacart’s in a league of its own with a pioneering, sustainable business model that delivers more value and delight to customers, more growth and customer engagement to retailers and more sales and product discovery to brands, Everson said in a statement.

What's next: Everson starts officially on Sept. 7.

