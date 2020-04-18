Instacart Launches Pilot Delivery Of Costco Prescriptions

Grocery delivery platform Instacart said Thursday that it will expand its partnership to deliver prescriptions to Costco Wholesale Corporation's (NASDAQ: COST) customers.

Instacart Prescriptions Kick Off In California, Washington

Instacart's pilot program will deliver prescriptions and pills to Costco customers across select Southern California and Washington state stores, the company said in a press release.

Instacart's users can also purchase groceries and household goods on the same order as their essential medications.

Contactless Delivery Available For Most Prescriptions

Instacart said it remains dedicated to the health and safety of its users and third-party delivery workers, with contactless delivery options for most medications.

The prescriptions are sealed in a tamper-proof bag and customers can place an order up to one week in advance.

Shoppers will still need to verify their ID, but without the need to sign anything. The service is only open to customers over the age of 18 with a valid government-issued ID.

What's Next For Instacart

The program will expand to nearly 200 Costco pharmacies with plans to expand nationwide in the coming months, according to Instacart.

