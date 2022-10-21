Instacart pulls IPO on volatile market conditions - sources

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Instacart logo
Anirban Sen and Krystal Hu
·2 min read

By Anirban Sen and Krystal Hu

(Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

The tech IPO market globally is in the middle of its worst drought in nearly two decades. U.S. listings have raised a little over $7 billion so far this year, according to data from Dealogic. Traditional IPOs, excluding special purpose acquisition companies, had raised a record $154 billion last year.

Instacart has not completely ruled out the option to go public, a source said, but added that the plans to list the company in 2022 looks extremely unlikely.

Instacart declined to comment on its IPO plans when contacted by Reuters.

The pandemic darling has been letting go staff, slowing hiring, and curbing other expenses, The Information reported last month, adding that the company has fired a few workers from its more than 3,000-strong workforce.

The San Francisco-based food delivery company, who was targeting a fourth-quarter listing, had planned to reveal their IPO filing in the coming days, the source said, but the plans are now halted amid market turbulence.

This comes at a time when capital market investors are shunning initial public offerings and equity markets are bleeding in anticipation of further aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

In May, Instacart said it had confidentially filed with the U.S. securities regulator to go public.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that Instacart was considering going public through either a direct listing or a traditional IPO.

In direct listing, no shares are sold in advance, as is the case with IPOs. It also allows insiders to sell their shares immediately rather than be restricted for months, as is the case with IPOs.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Krystal Hu in New York, Akanksha Khushi and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid the Market Decline

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 dividend stocks to buy amid the market decline. If you want to see some more high quality dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid the Market Decline. Like many other stocks in 2022, many dividend stocks have fallen substantially this year. […]

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Intel reportedly to start ‘targeted’ layoffs in November

    Intel Corp. is planning on announcing "targeted" layoffs in November, according to a report late Thursday, citing an internal video shared with employees.

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows

    One happy consequence of a bear market is that dividend yields rise as stock prices fall. Three beaten-up stocks trading near their 52-week lows that could be especially attractive right now include Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TAK), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals is a leading healthcare company that makes vaccines and products addressing multiple therapeutic areas, including cancer, rare diseases, gastroenterology, and hematology.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson for Its IPO in 1944, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the broad-based S&P 500, celebrated Dow Jones Industrial Average, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory (i.e., a minimum decline of 20% from a recent high). Just ask the longtime shareholders of healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson, or J&J for short, was founded 136 years ago by three brothers (Robert Johnson, Edward Johnson, and James Johnson) who'd worked in the medical products industry.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 1 Energy Stock That Is Too Cheap to Ignore

    The world needs oil, and will for years to come. That's why investors should take a close look at this high-yield energy player.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • 3 REITS That Could Be Yield Traps

    Investors seeking income are often attracted to high-yielding dividend stocks. With recent sell-offs on real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, many of them now sport much higher yields than a year ago. But many of these stocks are nothing more than yield traps or poorly performing stocks that are high risks for further downside or dividend cuts. Remember the adage that all that glitters is not gold. Here are three REIT stocks that could be yield traps. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now Under $10

    Growth stocks are out of fashion, and the SPACs and IPOs of 2020 and 2021 have been beaten down to unfathomable levels. With so many stocks on sale, which stocks should you buy now? Here are 5 growth stocks to buy now under $10.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • Cannabis Will Soon Be Available Closer to Home

    Green Thumb will open a new distribution channel -- in Florida at Circle K stores -- for medical-marijuana patients who need its products.

  • Nvidia’s Business ‘Very Close to the Bottom,’ Says Analyst

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar notes chip maker Nvidia is making progress in working down its oversupply at retailers. He reaffirmed an Overweight rating.

  • 2 Cheap Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The market has taken some stocks out to the woodshed, but history suggests these two companies are attractive today.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street

    Growth stocks are having a terrible year amid the broader market sell-off caused by the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature. AMD's notebook market share stood at nearly 25%, while it controlled 13.9% of the server processor market.