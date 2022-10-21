Instacart Shelves Plans for 2022 IPO, Citing Market Turmoil

Jackie Davalos
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Food delivery giant Instacart Inc. is holding off on plans to go public until at least next year, according people familiar with the matter. Instacart had been planning to file its S-1 filing this week but reconsidered amid a turbulent market, the people said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s chief executive officer, Fidji Simo, wrote in a memo to staff on Thursday night that “extremely tumultuous” markets made it “highly unlikely” that an initial public offering would be possible for the company in 2022.

Instacart earlier slashed its valuation to about $13 billion and had decided not to go public until market conditions improved.

The San Francisco-based startup, valued by investors at $39 billion in 2021, has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital funding. Instacart filed confidentially to go public earlier this year.

The company declined to comment on the timing of a public offering. “We are incredibly proud of the work our teams are doing,” the company said in a statement. It added: “Our business has never been stronger.”

Instacart, the US’s largest online grocery-delivery company, surged during the pandemic as more diners ordered food from home. Since then, the company’s valuation has tumbled and it has laid off workers. In a staff meeting earlier this month, company leaders stressed that the startup’s fundamentals were healthy and told employees that it would go public when broader economic conditions improved.

The New York Times earlier reported the news of the delay.

In Thursday’s memo, which was reviewed by Bloomberg, Simo said Instacart plans to give employees a cash bonus, since “it appears unlikely we will be able to provide equity liquidity before the end of 2022.” The bonus will be based on the person’s role, performance and tenure, she said.

Simo added that she and Chief Financial Officer Nick Giovanni had met with more than 50 potential investors who have confidence in the company, “but also believe the market will not support new tech IPOs for now.”

Simo emphasized the company’s strong financial position: Sales grew more than 40% compared with last year and gross profit increased more than 45%, she wrote. Net income and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization more than doubled from the second quarter.

(Updates with context starting in the second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Eyes Expanding China Tech Ban to Quantum Computing and AI

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is exploring the possibility of new export controls that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency T

  • GoTo Talking to Alibaba, SoftBank for $1 Billion Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s largest tech company GoTo Group is in talks with its major owners for a controlled sale of roughly $1 billion of their stakes, aiming to avoid a potential stock crash when a lock-up on their holdings ends next month.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Em

  • Asian Equities Retreat as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed US equities lower, with Treasury yields at the highest level since the global financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesA gauge of the region’s equi

  • Crypto interest has waned in North America and Europe in last year

    While Europe (20.8%) and North America (18.3%) remain the two regions with the largest shares of crypto transactions received, their rate of growth has cooled.

  • US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk Deals, Including Twitter Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials are discussing whether the US should subject some of Elon Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter Inc. and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesCh

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone Pitc

  • Oil Fluctuates After Choppy Week as Slowdown Concerns Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated on Friday after a volatile week as concerns over a global economic slowdown continue to hang over the market.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWest Texas Intermediat

  • Liquid Death CEO: 'People appreciate a brand that feels authentic'

    Liquid Death Co-Founder and CEO Mike Cessario joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's successful fundraising, building a strong brand, the outlook for growth in the beverage industry, and potentially exploring an IPO at some point.

  • Operator Collective was early to bring on operators as LPs. Now it's doubling down

    When Operator Collective started in 2018, its idea of cultivating a community of operators as LPs to serve as a resource to its portfolio companies was unique. The San Francisco-based organization raised $92 million for its second fund to invest in early-stage enterprise companies. Operator Collective founder and CEO Mallun Yen said while there are a few changes for Fund II, the goal and structure are largely the same: Creating a community where startups and operators can help each other.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St loses ground on fears of prolonged Fed hawkishness

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St loses ground on fears of prolonged Fed hawkishness

  • Instacart Pulls Back on Fourth-Quarter IPO Plans

    Fidji Simo, the company’s chief executive, wrote in a memo to employees that tumultuous market conditions are making an IPO for the grocery-delivery company “highly unlikely” in 2022.

  • American Airlines, Alaska Airlines report strong earnings as travel momentum continues

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.&nbsp;

  • Rally May Last a Month or Two: Morgan Stanley's Wilson

    Morgan Stanley Chief US Equity Strategist Mike Wilson says earnings may not come down fast enough to convince investors how bad 2023 will be on the earnings front. He speaks during an interview on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Is Netflix Stock Poised to Grow Again?

    Netflix added 2.41 million subscribers during the third quarter. Subscriber growth was crucial for Wall Street to see after the company had two consecutive quarters of shrinking subscriber growth.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Hits Resistance As Treasury Yields Soar; Snap Dives

    The market rally hit key resistance and reversed lower as Treasury yields soared to new 14-year highs. Tesla sold off on mixed results and messages. Snap dived late.

  • Snap Stock Falls as Sales Growth Shrinks, Advertisers Cut Spending

    Snapchat’s parent says it is operating on an assumption there will be no revenue growth in the current quarter.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Intel reportedly to start ‘targeted’ layoffs in November

    Intel Corp. is planning on announcing "targeted" layoffs in November, according to a report late Thursday, citing an internal video shared with employees.