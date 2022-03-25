Instacart slashes valuation by nearly 40% to $24 billion

Akanksha Khushi
·1 min read

By Akanksha Khushi

(Reuters) - U.S. grocery delivery company Instacart slashed its valuation by nearly 40% to about $24 billion, the company said on Thursday, citing recent market turbulence.

The company, a pandemic darling as doorstep delivery boomed, was valued at $39 billion in a funding round in March last year, doubling its valuation in less than six months.

"We are not immune to the market turbulence that has impacted leading technology companies - both public and private," said an Instacart spokesperson.

The San Francisco-based startup, whose investors include Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, hopes the move will help it attract and retain talent in a tight U.S. labor market by aligning new equity awards with the updated valuation.

Reuters had exclusively reported last year that Instacart is considering going public through a direct listing, concerned that it could leave money on the table through a traditional initial public offering.

The decision to slash valuation was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Instacart launched "Instacart platform" on Wednesday to give retailers access to the company's consumer marketplace.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Dyson to invest $1.1 billion in Singapore as part of global plan

    Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said on Friday it would invest S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in Singapore over the next four years, the newest phase of a S$4.9 billion global investment plan. When Dyson announced the global investment plan in 2020, it said the money would be divided between the company's global head office in Singapore, its two campuses in Wiltshire, southern England, and the Philippines. On Friday, it launched its new global headquarters in a restored power station in the Southeast Asian city-state, where it plans to hire more than 250 additional engineers and scientists.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky asked Joe Biden not to sanction 'go-between' Roman Abramovich

    Ukraine’s president personally appealed to Joe Biden not to sanction Roman Abramovich in the hope that the billionaire could act as an intermediary in peace talks with Russia, it was reported last night.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

    This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 30%. Should You Buy It?

    When Warren Buffett buys something, investors pay attention. The legendary head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) took a position in luxury furniture company RH (NYSE: RH) in 2019, and while it was a small position for his company, it's the fourth-largest stake in RH. RH's stock price has increased 107% since then, and anyone who followed the Oracle of Omaha's movement at that time has benefited handsomely.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio vows to expand to more countries this year

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. late Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly above Wall Street expectations, vowing to make 2022 a year of "reacceleration" for its business and to sell its EVs in more countries.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

    If you have money sitting in a savings account that you can afford to invest, dividend stocks can be a great option. Three investments that should stand out for income investors today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH).

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These incredible companies are hanging out in Wall Street's bargain bin for all the wrong reasons.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rising Today

    The electric vehicle maker's chief financial officer just said something investors will want to hear.

  • Alaska Air Is Converting 2 More Boeing Jets Into Freighters. Here’s Why.

    The global air cargo industry proved resilient during the height of the pandemic, generating $129 billion in 2020.