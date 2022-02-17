Instacart worker stole her pet rabbit, North Carolina woman says. ‘Of all things?’

An Instacart worker is accused of stealing a pet rabbit from a North Carolina woman’s yard after delivering groceries to a neighbor, local media reports.

Ebony Williams told WFMY that the incident happened after her neighbor ordered groceries from Instacart, and that she caught the theft on her Ring doorbell camera.

In the video, the worker can be seen pulling up behind a parked vehicle, exiting his car, taking the rabbit from Williams’ front yard, and putting it in his car.

The Greensboro Police Department confirmed in an email to McClatchy News that the incident was reported on Feb. 13 and is currently being investigated.

Williams told WFMY that the rabbit, Pepper, was outside because she occasionally wants him to get fresh air and sunshine.

“Why would [someone] take a rabbit of all things?” Williams said, according to WFMY.

According to an incident report provided by the Greensboro Police Department, Pepper was last seen by her owner at 12:30 p.m. and her disappearance was reported to police later that night.

Instacart addressed the incident in a statement provided to McClatchy News.

“The trust and safety of our community is extremely important to us, and the actions of this shopper clearly violate our community guidelines,” the statement said. “As a result, he has been removed from the Instacart platform and we’ll work with local law enforcement on any investigation into this matter.”

