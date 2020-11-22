Instaclustr Names Geoff Richardson as Group Chief Financial Officer

With 20+ years of financial leadership experience at ASX200 companies, Geoff Richardson joins Instaclustr amid its 400% revenue growth over the past three years

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , delivering reliability at scale through fully managed open source data technologies, today announced that Geoff Richardson has joined the global company as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Geoff will lead Instaclustr’s financial team and hold additional operational responsibilities. Instaclustr SVP Finance Evita Davies has also been promoted to Deputy CFO and will work closely with Geoff.



Geoff comes to Instaclustr’s executive leadership team bringing more than two decades of CFO experience steering financial operations at ASX200 companies. He served as CFO of SAI Global, the global risk management company operating in 30 countries. He navigated the enterprise’s finances through a period of rapid growth as SAI’s valuation increased ten-fold over 10 years, ultimately leading to a $1 billion acquisition by Baring Private Equity Asia. He also brings extensive M&A experience to his new role, having completed more than 20 domestic and international acquisitions that contributed to SAI Global’s growth. Most recently, he served as the interim CFO at Macquarie Telecom Group, one of Australia’s leading data centre, cloud, and telecom companies, and before that had been the Interim CEO and CFO at Ardent Leisure, the Sydney-based leisure and entertainment asset group.

“We’re very excited to welcome Geoff as the newest addition to our executive leadership team – particularly as we anticipate further expansion throughout 2021,” said Peter Lilley, CEO, Instaclustr. “Geoff’s rich experience and proven success in growth-oriented organizations make him the perfect fit to guide Instaclustr as our new Group CFO.”

Achieving 389% revenue growth over the past three years , Instaclustr is well-positioned for continued expansion on the strength of the enterprise-ready and 100% open source data-layer solutions it delivers to customers across industries. Instaclustr’s platform of fully-managed technologies – including Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Kafka Connect, Elasticsearch, and Redis – represent the most scalable, reliable, performant, and cost-efficient enterprise data environments currently in use. Organizations discovering and leveraging these powerful and fully managed data-layer solutions enable them to reduce budget and better focus internal resources on product and business growth initiatives.

“Instaclustr is an exciting company at a particularly exciting moment in its story; I am looking forward to being part of the next phase of Instaclustr’s journey,” said Geoff Richardson, Group CFO, Instaclustr. “At the core of Instaclustr’s global success and capacity to grow is the essential and market-differentiated value this company provides to its customer base. The power of pure open source technologies to continually meet enterprises’ most critical data infrastructure needs will continue to swell, and Instaclustr is ready to fulfill that growing demand.”

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through our integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™, Redis™ and Elasticsearch. We enable companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications. Instaclustr now has more than 70 million node hours and 7 PB of data under management across its open source technology suite.

