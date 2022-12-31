Instagram 2022: Your favourite North East and Cumbria pictures

The BBC North East and Cumbria Instagram account has shared many of your pictures throughout the year. As 2022 comes to an end, here are some of both our and our followers' favourites.

This gorgeous view of Cragside in Northumberland was one of our most popular pictures in January

A foggy start to the day was captured over Newcastle United's St James' Park in February

This view of Borrowdale proved popular in March

This view of Ambleside in April was the most liked picture of the year on our Instagram account

This tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian's Wall which we shared in May must be the most photographed tree in the North East

A colourful sunset was captured in Ambleside in June

July saw the hottest day on record for the UK prompting many people to go for a dip as seen here in Saltburn

This picture of sea fret in Saltburn was popular in August

The moon could be seen above Bamburgh Castle in this shot from September

High Force, as captured here in October, rarely disappoints for a picture or two

The autumnal colours were on top form in Coniston in November

The view of Derwentwater from Catbells in December is popular with walkers and wildlife alike

All pictures subject to copyright.