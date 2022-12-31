Instagram 2022: Your favourite North East and Cumbria pictures

Kristie Kinghorn & Duncan Leatherdale - BBC News Online
The BBC North East and Cumbria Instagram account has shared many of your pictures throughout the year. As 2022 comes to an end, here are some of both our and our followers' favourites.

Trees shining orange in the sunlight line a drive to an ornate and grand looking old house
This gorgeous view of Cragside in Northumberland was one of our most popular pictures in January
A football stadium emerges from low cloud with orange clouds and blue skies visible beyond
A foggy start to the day was captured over Newcastle United's St James' Park in February
A view of a lake and distant hills glimpsed between two trees
This view of Borrowdale proved popular in March
A view of shops in old stone buildings on a street with hills and a rainbow in the distance beyond
This view of Ambleside in April was the most liked picture of the year on our Instagram account
A view down a hill along an old stone wall with a large green tree growing in a dip on a misty day
This tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian's Wall which we shared in May must be the most photographed tree in the North East
A white house made of stone stands next to a small beck reflecting a distant sunset
A colourful sunset was captured in Ambleside in June
Several women wade in the sea next to a pier at Saltburn as the sunsets
July saw the hottest day on record for the UK prompting many people to go for a dip as seen here in Saltburn
People playing in the sea on a misty day with the sun a disc as seen through cloud
This picture of sea fret in Saltburn was popular in August
The moon in a pink sky above a grand castle on a cliff top
The moon could be seen above Bamburgh Castle in this shot from September
Water rushing over rocks with a waterfall in the background
High Force, as captured here in October, rarely disappoints for a picture or two
A choppy beck flows by a white-painted hotel with large hills and orange and black clouds beyond
The autumnal colours were on top form in Coniston in November
A red-breasted robin sits on a frost-covered stone plinth with a large lake and hills beyond on a crisp, sunny winter day
The view of Derwentwater from Catbells in December is popular with walkers and wildlife alike

All pictures subject to copyright.

