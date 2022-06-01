Instagram bans ex-Big Bang member Seungri’s account after guilty court verdict on sex crimes

Instagram has reportedly removed Seungri’s account after he was convicted of sex crimes for his involvement in the infamous Burning Sun scandal.

The removal came after Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was given an 18-month prison sentence following a court ruling on May 26. Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy group Big Bang, tried to appeal his sentencing, but the Supreme Court rejected his request.

His account, which had over 8 million followers, was taken down on Monday. According to Instagram’s Help Center, convicted sex offenders are not allowed to use the social media platform.

Instagram has also reportedly removed the accounts of other South Korean stars such as actor Ko Young-wook, singer Jung Joon-young and former FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon.

Seungri pleaded guilty to nine charges in January, including embezzlement, prostitution mediation and purchase of prostitution services. His acknowledgment of the crimes resulted in him receiving a reduced jail sentence of 18 months instead of three years.

The former K-pop star was one of the most prominent names involved in 2019’s Burning Sun nightclub scandal that led several notable figures of South Korea’s entertainment industry to be accused of rape, spycam usage and embezzlement, among other crimes.

Seungri, who retired in 2019 after being charged for running a prostitution ring, is currently being held at a military correctional institution. He will be transferred to a correctional facility and will spend the rest of his sentence there. His jail term is expected to end in February 2023.

