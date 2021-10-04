Instagram boss says it feels like a 'snow day' as the Facebook outage reportedly brings work to a grinding halt

Several Facebook apps appear to have suffered an outage on Monday. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Facebook-owned apps are down in a widespread outage, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

On Twitter, Facebook employees and social-media managers have called Monday a "snow day."

Instagram's boss tweeted, "It does feel like a snow day."

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri likened a widespread outage affecting all Facebook-owned apps to a "snow day" in a recent tweet.

The tweet was written in response to one user's post saying, "Instagram should stay offline forever." Mosseri replied, "Them fighting words… but it does feel like a snow day."

Sources told the New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac that "no one can do any work" at Facebook, which has caused internal declarations of a "snow day."

Mac tweeted "or maybe it's hydrofoil day" in response, referencing a viral video showing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg riding a hydrofoil surfboard on the Fourth of July.

Social-media managers outside Facebook have also called Monday a social-media "snow day" on Twitter, while apologizing for not being able to reach clients and customers.

Workplace, a communications tool owned by Facebook and used by 7 million paid subscribers, is also down. During a similar Facebook outage two years ago, small businesses lost thousands of dollars in revenue, according to a report by The Verge.

Downdetector has received more than 86,000 user reports of Facebook outages since 11:25 a.m. ET on Monday, according to its website. Of these issues, 79% were related to Facebook's website, 12% were related to server connections, and 9% were related to the app.

Facebook said in a tweet, "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

