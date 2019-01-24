Instagram get hacked? Good luck getting it back.

Twitter More

Instagram has a growing security problem: As the service swells to more than 1 billion users, these accounts are also becoming popular targets for hackers.

And if you're one of the thousands of people trying to regain control of a hacked Instagram account, it's often a long, frustrating process. In the past five months, Mashable has received more than 1,000 emails and messages from people who say their Instagram account has been stolen by hackers. Nearly all of them describe a support system that's confusing, slow, and nearly as distressing as getting hacked in the first place.

Last week, a story from Motherboard's Joseph Cox exposed just how desperate some hacking victims are to recover their lost accounts, even if it means going about it through unofficial channels. Read more...

