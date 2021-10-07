Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey's husband kills himself before arrest by police

The husband of deceased Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey killed himself on Tuesday, just before authorities attempted to arrest him in Florida, officials announced.

Houston police "determined that Thomas Sharkey, her husband, is the only person who had the means, motive, and opportunity to have committed the murder" of Alexis Sharkey, who died on Nov. 27, 2020, but authorities did not have enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant until Sept. 29, officials said at a press briefing held on Wednesday. Authorities eventually located Sharkey on Tuesday in Fort Myers, Florida, but when authorities moved in to arrest him, he ran upstairs and shot himself, police added.

"My understanding from secondhand information is that there was no confrontation," Houston Police Department homicide detective Michael Burrow said in the briefing. "He simply went upstairs. The marshals were aware by talking to the family that there were firearms in the house and he had access to them. So they waited and tried to talk him out and eventually determined that he had taken his own life."

In their investigation, Houston police officers found "no one bombshell piece of evidence" to prove Thomas Sharkey guilty, but authorities determined the two may have suffered marital issues. While the couple never filed for divorce, there was "a lot of evidence that there was a separation." Thomas Sharkey apparently was "interested in reconciling the relationship, and she did not appear to be," Burrow added. The homicide detective added that no one else is suspected of being involved in Alexis Sharkey's death.

Alexis Sharkey rose to prominence on Instagram for promoting beauty products. Her naked body was found on Nov. 28, 2020, on the side of a road in Texas, according to multiple outlets.

