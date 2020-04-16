Instagram introduces new features for small businesses, including gifts cards, food orders and fundraisers

Instagram announced on Wednesday new features for small businesses to drive support for their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new features include gift cards, online food orders and fundraising stickers. Instagram users in the U.S. and Canada can now tap on gift cards or food orders to make purchases through the company's site. Small business owners can also share fundraising stickers to fundraisers created by themselves or supporters. Users can tap on the stickers, which will open in Facebook.

Instagram announced on Wednesday new features to support small businesses during COVID-19, which include gift cards, food orders and fundraisers. More

This follows Facebook's launch of new tools for small businesses, which included digital gift cards. Facebook also announced $40 million in grants for small businesses, as a part of its $100 million program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

According to a survey by Goldman Sachs, 96% of U.S. small businesses say they have been affected by COVID-19. Additionally, 51% say they will only be able to operate for 0-3 months.

Instagram says it will continue to work on features that make it easier to support small businesses.

"Small businesses are the backbone of local communities and restaurants are the soul of neighborhoods: they bring people together and build community. We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and be informed on how to navigate this crisis," said Justin Osofsky, Instagram's chief operating officer.

