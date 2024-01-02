Instagram model Abigail Ratchford survives holiday weekend home invasion

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford survived a home invasion over the holiday weekend, when three men allegedly broke into her Los Angeles-area home while she was inside.

The trio of suspects, who have not been publicly identified, entered the residence through a window they broke from her backyard. The intrusion triggered the alarm, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The attempted thieves entered the home before they were spooked, either by the alarm or noises from inside the home. The suspects ran off before wreaking additional havoc, according to security footage obtained by the outlet. It’s unclear whether the men entered through the sliding glass door or the window they broke.

Ratchford, who boasts 9 million followers, was upstairs watching a movie when the break-in occurred and is reportedly still shaken.

At the time of publication, she does not appear to have remarked publicly on the attempted burglary.

Ratchford isn’t the only celebrity in La La Land whose home was broken into in recent weeks.

A burglar broke into “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly’s Los Angeles-area home on Christmas Eve, stealing an antique gun. The actor wasn’t home at the time of the midnight robbery.

That came weeks after multiple men wearing ski masks broke into Keanu Reeves’ L.A. home, from which they also stole a gun. The “John Wick” star’s home was broken into at around 1 a.m.

LAPD had conducted a search there the evening prior, following an anonymous tip about a potential trespasser. Like Connolly, the “Matrix” star was not at home at the time of the robbery.

Reeves is no stranger to break-ins. In September 2014, two women broke into his home within two days of each other.