Instagram model appears to smirk during police questioning in stabbing incident, plugs ‘OnlyFans’ account

An Instagram model was seen on a video shared online of her appearing to smirk while police questioned her over an alleged stabbing attack of her boyfriend the night prior.

Genie Exum, 22, was arraigned in a Manhattan police station Tuesday night and walked free on bail, The New York Post reported.

Prosecutors say she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Babyboy Pajulas, in the back and arm during a fight Monday night at her Hudson Yards apartment. Pajulas was bleeding when he went down to the lobby where a doorman called the cops around 6:45 p.m., they said.

NYC INSTAGRAM MODEL STABBED BEAU WITH KITCHEN KNIFE, COPS SAY

After she was questioned by police on Tuesday Exum shared a video of herself sitting next to a cop at the station.

The video, which she posted from another account, shows her appearing to play with a necklace while smirking.

"They took my phone y’all I’m on the trap rn," Exum captioned.

Judge Michael Gaffey gave Exum a full order of protection that requires her to stay away from Pajulas, according to The Post.

Hours before posting the video, she reportedly told a Post reporter to subscribe to her OnlyFans account.