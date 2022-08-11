An Instagram Model Has Been Arrested In Hawaii, Four Months After Allegedly Killing Her Boyfriend In Miami

An Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model has been arrested in Hawaii, four months after allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a luxury condo in Miami.

Hawaii police took Courtney Clenney, 26, into custody on Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge after Miami officials issued a warrant for her arrest.

Clenney, who is white, is accused of killing her Black boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli on April 3 in a luxury high-rise apartment they lived in. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Obumseli with a stab wound, and he later died at a hospital. Police said the two were involved in a physical altercation.

Clenney was admitted to the hospital for mental health evaluation for less than two days before being released.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is expected to announce criminal charges against Clenney at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Clenney's lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald that he did not anticipate her arrest.

"I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," he said. "We look forward to clearing her name in court."

Clenney was in Hawaii for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder rehabilitation, he said. Prieto did not respond to calls or emails from BuzzFeed News.

Obumseli, a cryptocurrency investor, and Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, met in 2020. They moved from Texas to Miami earlier this year. During the course of their relationship, they broke up several times, the Miami Herald reported, but Obumseli had moved back into their One Paraiso apartment by April.

Prieto has said that his client acted in self-defense, and told Rolling Stone that Obumseli had tried to choke her. He also claimed that Obumseli was privately abusive toward Clenney — which Obumseli's family strongly refuted — though he acknowledged that there could have been mutual violence between them.

Obumseli's family and the couple's friends paint a different picture of the relationship. One friend, Ashley Vaughn, told Local 10 that their circle has seen Clenney hit Obumseli, and never the other way around.

"From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself," Vaughn said.

An unnamed neighbor, however, told Local 10 that he saw Obumseli "swinging" at her a week before the stabbing.

"I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her," he said.

Obumseli's family has demanded answers about his death for months. His brother, Jeff Obumseli, said in a statement on April 10 that a detective "prematurely concluded this was not a crime of violence."

"The bottom line is inextricably clear: Courtney is being treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman," he said. "We have every reason to believe that [Obumseli's] death was the result of unwarranted and unprovoked violence."

Miami police spokesperson Michael Vega told BuzzFeed News that the department has always said that the case was "open and under investigation."

Obumseli's cousin, Karen Egbuna, also told reporters the week after his death that they had "no cause to believe" that Clenney acted in self-defense.

"Toby was raised by a very strong family, with strong morals, strong values. He does not come from that," Egbuna said.

Larry Handfield, an attorney representing Obumseli's family, did not respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.

A GoFundMe organized by his family described Obumseli as "extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him."

"He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence," they wrote. "We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit."