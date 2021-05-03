Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

Screengrab from the now-deleted Instagram video shared by Katie Sorensen, of Sonoma (motherhoodessentials/Instagram)

Instagram influencer Katie Sorensen is facing two misdemeanour counts for providing false information to the police after accusing a Latino couple of kidnapping her children in a Petaluma crafts store in December 2020.

The Instagram influencer went viral after posting videos blaming the couple for attempted child abduction on her now-defunct Instagram handle @motherhoodessentials on 7 December.

Shortly after Sorenson posted the videos, the police said in a press release that: “Based on what the reporting party described, it was determined that no crime had taken place.”

However, a week later, the influencer went back to the police and provided another account of the event that included significant information that was not shared before, which led to further investigation into the matter.

“The new information included an assertion that the male who had followed her around the store and out to the car had approached the stroller and tried to grab it,” a press release read.

The accused, identified as Sadie Vega-Martinez and Eddie Martinez, said at the time: “Yes, racism is alive and well in 2020. This is a perfect example of it.”

Katie Sorensen says strangers tried to kidnap her kids outside the Petaluma @MichaelsStores after following them around inside. Her @instagram video (partial here) has hit 2M views. @petaluma_police investigating. She & @PollyDad speak out to @KTVU 5:15, 6:15, 7:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/cG0wnm2JgQ — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 15, 2020

Soon after the new charges were announced, a family member of the couple wrote on Facebook: “Great news for us all but mostly for my cousin, Sadie Vega-Martinez and her husband Eddie.

“They were falsely accused by this ‘influencer’ of trying to kidnap her kids at a local Michaels store. A major allegation! She obviously didn’t know who she was messing with... my cousin. Prima, I’m so glad you persisted! There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking ‘influencers’ that make up drama for likes and views on social… Can you imagine this happening to YOU? It totally could. And it’s unreal,” they added.

“We’re very happy with the news,” Vega Martinez told the Petaluma Argus-Courier of the charges.

She added: “It’s a nice step toward justice. It gives you hope.”

