Instagram now lets anyone make their own AR effects

Twitter More

Facebook More

Get ready to see a lot of new augmented reality effects in Instagram.

The photo-sharing app is now prominently featuring user-generated AR selfie filters in a move that seems like a direct challenge to Snapchat's Lenses.

Instagram has been testing its AR creation software, called Spark AR Studio, for some time, but now it's making it more widely available. And, to mark the occasion, it's showing off users' creations in the app.

You can check them out from the Instagram camera by scrolling all the way to the end and selecting "browse more effects."

As with Snapchat's Lens Studio software, Spark AR Studio appears aimed at creative professionals who have some experience with similar software, though Instagram is encouraging artists of all stripes to try it out. Read more...

More about Tech, Instagram, Snapchat, Augmented Reality, and Tech