Instagram: Posing influencers damage Notting Hill home

Influencers who repeatedly pose for photos outside a bright pink Notting Hill house have caused damage estimated at £2,000, the homeowner has revealed.

Peter Lee said high heels worn by models have cracked the doorstep of his west London home, and his railings had also been damaged.

The 77-year-old said people used his home for photos "daily", with tents even being set up for outfit changes.

However, the retired fashion designer added they were "usually quite polite".

Footage from Mr Lee's doorbell shows people having their picture taken whilst sitting outside his front door. In one video, an individual appears to do the splits whilst grabbing the railings outside his house.

Peter Lee's Notting Hill home is popular with influencers

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, photos of the house in Kensington Place are regularly shared on Instagram, and some posts have received thousands of likes.

Mr Lee said: "I have actually got a few damaged tiles. The quote for repairing these was £2,000. It's just these girls who wear high heels. The steps are just not made for that."

He is now cementing over the damage rather than having to pay for the repairs.

'Two tents'

Mr Lee, who has lived in the area for over four decades, said models and influencers had been taking pictures outside his home for years, but he had no plans to put up a sign outside to stop them.

He explained he was not upset by the attention his home was getting as it "wasn't going to harm anyone".

"I often have to wait for them to vacate the doorstep. They are usually quite polite but occasionally I have girls look at me and they don't move," he said.

"One time there was this really big group. They had changing tents outside. They had two tents there. They take it in turns to sit on the doorstep. They left their bags there and left - they never came back."

