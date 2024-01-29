Instagram post lands man 5-year prison stint
Instagram post lands man 5-year prison stint
Instagram post lands man 5-year prison stint
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the company is testing a feature called Flipside -- an experiment that would essentially turn users' "finstas" -- their separate, private and more personal accounts -- into a new product feature. Flipside was first spotted in development last year, but Instagram said it was only an internal prototype at the time.
Children under 6 are more likely to be exposed, but a new study finds that fatal poisonings from laundry detergent pods in a recent three-year period were all in adults.
The game's developer, Pocketpair, is also fielding accusations of intellectual property infringement.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
More than 37,000 five-star fans agree: This tiny luggage scale will spare you from so much stress when flying.
Media streamer Plex has raised new capital. The company, which began as a media organization startup, has morphed over the years to become a one-stop shop for all your media, including ad-supported streaming, which now accounts for much of its revenue growth. The new round, which has not yet been disclosed, is larger than Plex's $50 million growth round closed a few years ago and will help fuel the company's push toward profitability, expected by year-end or just after.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about Usher's halftime show?
Academy Award nominations always spark debate over who was left out, but this year's list set off something completely different.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
Get these soft, breathable, 'hotel quality' winners for over 70% off (!) right now
An Audi Q9 on the way, expected on sale within two years with combustion engines, beating Audi's move to an EV-only brand.
Japan's lunar lander has regained power a full nine days after it landed on the moon's surface nearly upside down and was subsequently switched off.
Commercial EV startup Arrival is being removed from the Nasdaq stock exchange as it speeds toward dissolution. The company, which went pubic after merging with a special purpose acquisition company, announced Monday morning that the Nasdaq will suspend trading of Arrival shares January 30, followed by a formal delisting. Nasdaq is taking the action after Arrival was late in posting financial results and failed to file a remediation plan with the exchange.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
A year and a half after announcing its intention to acquire iRobot, Amazon’s deal is officially dead. All parties involved anticipated some level of regulatory scrutiny, but after a few decades of tech company consolidation, few expected this much friction. This morning’s news also finds iRobot laying off 350 people -- amounting to nearly one-third of its total headcount -- as longtime CEO Colin Angle steps down.
While running a bar in Melbourne, Katy Barfield was taken aback by the large amount of ingredients thrown out at the end of each day. After doing some research, she realized that Australia produces about 7.6 million tonnes of food waste each year. Yume was created to tackle that problem by working with manufacturers like Unilever to redistribute surplus packaged food to businesses and charities.
In today's edition: The Super Bowl is set, Aussie Open champs, a historic upset in England, top plays of the weekend, and more.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
Brady oversaw an offensive overhaul that helped the Bills finish 6-1 to win the AFC East.