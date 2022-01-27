Instagram posts, prior arrest point police to Medford tagging suspect

Jan. 26—Medford police say they arrested a suspect linked to more than five dozen reports of vandalism that largely targeted the downtown area.

Shylo Juan Antonio Ramirez, 24, faces three felony counts of first-degree criminal mischief accusing him of defacing property about 70 times since at least July with spray-painted graffiti tags that included "lyric," "dreamer" and "drmr," according to a Facebook post Tuesday by Medford police, as well as documents filed earlier this week in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Police said they were able to link Ramirez as a suspect in part through posts on an Instagram account registered in Ramirez's name, according to an affidavit filed Monday by Medford police.

Another clue, according to the affidavit, was that the tags Ramirez allegedly used during the most recent wave of vandalism cases were similar to those police linked to Ramirez in a vandalism arrest over the summer in downtown Medford.

On Aug. 7, Medford police stopped Ramirez on West Fourth Street and allegedly found multiple cans of spray paint in his car and a Post-It note on the dashboard that said "Lady Dreamer" that matched vandalism on nearby fences and buildings, according to an earlier news report.

Ramirez is scheduled to stand trial in April on a criminal mischief charge and felony counts of first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm accusing him of possessing a stolen gun during the August arrest.

Court records show that Ramirez was released from the Jackson County Jail on his own recognizance Sept. 16.

The Jackson County District Attorney's Office alleged that vandalism cases picked up about October and continued until around the time of his arrest Sunday during a traffic stop near Stewart Avenue and South Holly Street.

The Mail Tribune is among the victim property owners named in the new vandalism case.

Ramirez made his initial court appearance Monday on the three new charges of first-degree criminal mischief. At the hearing, Judge Pro Tem Paul Moser set bail at $150,000 and ordered no early release unless Ramirez posts 10% bond.

Should Ramirez post bond, Moser further ordered that Ramirez not possess spray paint and that he be subject to GPS monitoring.

As of Wednesday morning, Ramirez was held in jail without bail for violating his parole on a 2014 attempted second-degree assault conviction for shooting at a man and hitting him with the gun during a fight over a girl.

Reach web editor Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTwebeditor.