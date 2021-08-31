Instagram star Miss Mercedes Morr found dead in Texas apartment

A model and social media influencer with millions of Instagram followers was found dead Sunday in her Texas apartment, according to authorities, who believe she was the victim of a murder-suicide.

The bodies of Jenae Gagnier, 33, and Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, were found in the Richmond apartment after authorities were called there to perform a welfare check, according to police.

Gagnier had 2.6 million followers on Instagram, where she was known as Miss Mercedes Morr. Her last post was from Aug. 17.

Investigators believe Accorto killed Gagnier, then himself. Richmond police have not disclosed how the pair died.

"At this point in the investigation, it is NOT believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim," the department said in a statement Monday. Accorto is from Florida.

Image: Miss Mercedes Morr (Instagram)

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the causes of death. The office did not immediately respond to messages seeking more information Tuesday.

Neighbors in the apartment complex where the bodies were found said the deaths have left them shaken. Until Sunday, they said the community, about 30 miles outside of Houston, felt safe.

”What I thought was safe it seems is not," Roderick Shaw told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston. "We have so many rules and so many guidelines I would never expect someone to breach our security and someone be murdered on this property."

“We have the gates, the fence," resident Edna Swist added. "You got to have a code to get in a code to get out. I’m just in shock.”