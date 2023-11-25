Instant analysis: Boise State does its part to stay alive in Mountain West title hunt

Running back Ashton Jeanty racked up 222 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone twice to lead Boise State past Air Force 27-19 on Friday.

Boise State (7-5, 6-2 Mountain West) scored on three straight drives and led 17-6 at halftime. Air Force found the end zone twice in the second half to cut the lead to five points, but Jonah Dalmas hit a 52-yard field goal to giver the Broncos some breathing room and the defense came up with a fourth-down stop and a late interception to seal the win.

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green scored on a 12-yard touchdown run in the first half and finished the game 13-of-17 for 228 yards. He also threw two bad interceptions, the second of which Air Force (8-4, 5-3 MW) turned into a touchdown that cut the Broncos’ lead to 24-19 late in the third quarter.

Main takeaway: Boise State did its part to earn a spot in the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 2. The Broncos had to beat Air Force to stay alive in the title hunt. Now they need UNLV to beat San Jose State on Saturday to ensure their spot in the championship game.

It would be Boise State’s sixth appearance in the title game in the past seven seasons. The Broncos last won a Mountain West title in 2019. If San Jose State beats UNLV, computer rankings will determine which teams play in the title game.

Player of the game: Jeanty led the Broncos with 104 rushing yards and a career-high 118 receiving yards on five catches. He also scored on two long touchdowns: a 75-yard pass and a 50-yard run. He’s the sixth player in Boise State history to post more than 100 rushing and receiving yards in a game and the first to do it since Jeremy McNichols in 2016.

Stat of the game: The announced attendance at Friday’s game was 36,390, which is the largest crowd for a regular season finale at Albertsons Stadium in program history. Boise State also set a new program record this year with an average of 35,867 fans at home game.

Play of the game: Jeanty caught a screen pass and took it 75 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. An Air Force defender had a chance to tackle him in the open field, but Jeanty easily side-stepped him as he dove at his legs. The touchdown marked the Broncos’ third one-play scoring drive in the past two games. Last week, running back George Holani scored on a 75-yard touchdown run against Utah State. Tight end Matt Lauter also capped a one-play drive with a 26-yard touchdown catch following a fumble by the Aggies.