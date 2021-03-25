Your Instant Coffee May Soon Be at Risk From Suez Blockage

Isis Almeida
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.

The crisis in the Suez Canal could soon hit your instant coffee.

The vessel blocking passage in one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints isn’t just curbing shipments of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, but also containers of robusta coffee-- the typed used in Nescafe. Europe is most affected as it imports through the Suez, but the impact will be felt globally as the shipping delays exacerbate a shortage of containers that upended food markets.

The massive container ship Ever Given became jammed in the key trade route on Tuesday, blocking passage for ships hauling almost $10 billion of goods through the Egyptian waterway. Dislodging the 200,000-ton vessel could take days or even weeks, and a logjam around the canal has already doubled.

“For traders, they are going to scramble to supply their clients in Europe,” said Jan Luhmann, founder of JL Coffee Consulting and a former head coffee buyer at Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, one of the world’s largest coffee roasters. “Resolving this is going to take a few days if we are lucky, but even so, a lot of damage has already been done.”

About 12% of global trade goes through the Suez, and the waterway is more known for its role in energy markets than agricultural commodities like coffee. Still, only two major robusta coffee producers -- Brazil and Ivory Coast -- don’t use this key route to reach major consumers in Europe.

Coffee roasters in the continent had already been struggling to get coffee from Vietnam, the world’s largest robusta producer, due to a shortage of shipping containers. Just when the availability of boxes started improving, the canal blockage brought another headache. All of the beans Europe imports from East Africa and Asia flow through the Suez.

“Can roasters support two to three weeks of delays? Probably not,” said Raphaelle Hemmerlin, head of logistics at Swiss coffee trader Sucafina SA. “I don’t think they have the buffer stock that they normally have.”

What’s more, the disruption will have a global impact as it holds back containers, exacerbating the global shortage that’s already pushed U.S. inventories to a six year-low. Boxes will not only be stuck at ships in the canal, but when traffic clears up, they will back up at ports like Antwerp and Rotterdam, said Hans Hendriksen, who has traded cocoa and coffee for 40 years.

“logistics will be disturbed more the longer it takes to solve the problem,” said Hendriksen, who now advises exporters as well as small and medium sized traders.

Unlike roasters in the U.S., Europe’s coffee makers can’t as easily use supplies of robusta coffee from Brazil due to the taste of their products. As a result, some roasters in the continent recently turned to supplies from East Africa to bridge the shortfall of robusta beans from Vietnam, buying up supplies from places like Uganda or the milder-tasting arabica beans from the region.

But those beans also travel via the Suez. Traders who have them stored in European warehouses are charging a hefty premium in the physical market. At the peak of the container squeeze, traders were demanding $450 a metric ton above the exchange price for Vietnamese coffee held in Europe, three times the normal rate.

“Inventory in Europe is very tight and I expect the spot market in will be on fire,” JL Coffee Consulting’s Luhmann said. “Inventory in Vietnam is comfortable, but what’s the value of that if you can’t get it to Europe?”

Brazil has so far benefited from price dislocations caused by the container shortage that first hit Vietnam at the end of last year. The No. 2 robusta producer exported a record 4.9 million bags of the coffee in 2020, a 24% increase from a year earlier, according to industry group Cecafe.

Still, most of those beans ended up in exchange-certified stockpiles instead of with roasters. That’s because replacing Vietnamese coffee with Brazilian beans would change the taste of the final product for consumers. East African beans are a better replacement.

“Will roasters change their recipes?” Sucafina’s Hemmerlin said. “It’s not so simple.”

Container lines A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG said they are considering sending ships around Africa to avoid the Suez gridlock, while Torm A/S, a Danish owner of tankers, said its clients have asked about the cost of options to divert. Even if that happens, it would still take time to clear a queue of vessels.

“If this lasts another day or two, that will mean about a week of delay, so there won’t be much of an impact,” Hemmerlin said. “Beyond that, with the freight issues we already have out of Asia, freight prices will increase further.”

“For me, it’s just adding more problems to the whole supply chain,” she said.

(Updates with comment from trader in ninth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Higher, Oil Loses Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to follow their U.S. peers higher amid progress on vaccine distribution and an end to some restrictions for banks. Oil reversed its rally.Australian shares opened higher and futures rose in Japan and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts edged up after modest gains in the S&P 500 Index, as President Joe Biden doubled his target for administering Covid-19 vaccines. An index of small-cap shares rose more than 2% following three days of losses. Bank stocks gained in after-hours trading after the Federal Reserve said firms that clear stress tests can raise dividends after June 30. Nasdaq 100 contracts pointed higher after the gauge slipped overnight.U.S. 10-year yields rose slightly, to 1.63%, after another lackluster auction of seven-year notes. The reaction was muted compared with the upheaval in bonds and interest-rate sensitive stocks following poor demand at last month’s sale. The dollar is headed for a weekly gain.West Texas Intermediate crude erased the week’s gains to trade below $60 a barrel, dropping as a strengthening dollar and mounting lockdowns in Europe blunted the potential impact of crude cargoes backing up outside the blocked Suez Canal.Global equities remain just under record highs as investors assess progress in the fight against Covid-19 and mull the risks of inflation from heavy stimulus. The U.S. recovery looks on track with latest data showing a bigger-than-forecast drop in weekly jobless claims. Traders are also weighing U.S.-China tensions, as President Biden highlighted the rivalry between the two largest economies and declined to comment on whether import tariffs would remain in place.“The markets are stuck in a lull where they are still taking some direction from the move in interest rates,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. “At this point we’re trying to get some more news globally that will be the next catalyst.”Elsewhere, Bitcoin slumped below $52,000. U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday are the next key numbers to watch.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9 a.m. in Tokyo, after the index rose 0.5%.Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3% after the index dipped 0.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%.Nikkei 225 futures climbed 1%.Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro was up 0.1% at $1.1776.The British pound was 0.1% higher at $1.3747.The Japanese yen traded at 109.18 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about one basis point to 1.62%.Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.67%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.3% to $58.76 a barrel.Gold was steady at $1,728.21 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $186.91, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session.

  • After Winter Storm, Rescue Flight Transports 27 Texas Cats to Eventual Adoptions in Kansas City

    Austin Pets Alive! has been working with shelters across the country to find new homes for animals displaced by Winter Storm Uri.

  • Over 300,000 bald eagles are now flying in the US, more than quadruple the number in 2009

    Bald eagles reached an all-time low of 417 known nesting pairs in 1963 in the lower 48 states. Now, there are more than 300,000 birds flying.

  • American Bald Eagles Come Back from Near Extinction, Have Quadrupled Their Numbers Since 2009

    The American bald eagle population grew to 316,700 birds and 71,400 nesting pairs in the lower 48 states during the 2019 breeding season, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report.

  • Democrats Say Agency Run By Trump Holdover Is Delaying Stimulus Checks

    The IRS hasn't received the payment information it requested to send checks to Social Security recipients.

  • Kelly Clarkson Absolutely Loses It, Falls Off Couch After Gwyneth Paltrow Says 'WAP'

    The singer erupted in a giggle fit when Paltrow said the song's full name live on air.

  • Aecom Stock Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    Aecom Technology shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 79 to 82.

  • Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after China's netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton from the region. Topics around the Nike statement were among the highest trending on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo on Thursday, and the social media backlash had a wider fallout. Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo terminated his contract as a representative for Nike in response to social media criticism over the company's Xinjiang statement, his agency said on Weibo on Thursday.

  • It could take weeks to dislodge the ship stuck in the Suez Canal, straining a vital supply chain route

    A massive shipping container has been blocking the Suez Canal for over two days now and experts say it might not be moving any time soon.

  • Sen. Rubio to introduce amendment to change House PPP extension

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) told Yahoo Finance he expects the Paycheck Protection Program to be extended, but he wants to tweak the House-passed version of the bill.

  • Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday

    The record bitcoin options expiry could be bearish overhang on the market.

  • Video shows maskless woman using racial slur against Black bakery employee

    Cellphone footage from a bystander shows a white woman hurling racist insults to Victor Kamara, 30, at a New York City bakery after reportedly being denied service for refusing to wear a face mask.

  • California will expand vaccine eligibility to all adults April 15

    The moves are possible due to an expected vast increase in vaccine supply, Newsom said in a statement.

  • Insider Buys Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock

    A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Thursday, March 25 showed that Lederman Seth bought 16,733 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TNXP) at an average price of $1.32. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Inc. to 135,000 shares. Tonix Pharmaceuticals was trading 2.4% lower from the previous closing price. The Importance of Insider Transactions While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision. When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain." Transaction Codes To Focus On Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward. Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: MSF 'witnessed soldiers killing civilians'

    Four passengers were taken out of buses after an apparent ambush and shot dead, MSF says.

  • The Magic Bullet blender is our favorite for smoothies—and it's on sale for $30

    The Magic Bullet blender is our favorite blender for smoothies, and it's 25% off at Amazon right now.

  • Transgender student wins $300k lawsuit after he was stopped from using boys’ changing room

    Student will receive $1,000 every month from school district for next 18 years