‘Instant Karma:’ Driver who shot his own hand during road rage incident identified by deputies

An irate driver who accidentally shot himself during a road rage incident in Paulding County remains in the hospital.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was on Buchanan Highway, where the shooting happened last Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chandler Joseph Goode got fed up with workers who were making a lumber delivery and blocking the road.

“After an exchange of words, the driver got out and pointed the gun right at the person directing traffic, pointed right at his face,” Paulding County Sheriff’s Office’s Ashley Henson said.

Investigators said he walked back to his truck, managing to accidentally shot himself in the hand along the way.

“It’s almost like it’s instant karma, because this individual made a very terrible choice to pull a weapon when there was not need to pull out a weapon,” Henson said.

Griffin talked to Tammy Carroll, who owns a nearby shop called Lula Beans. Traffic was at a standstill in front of her shop for hours Thursday, keeping shoppers away.

“I kind of depend on this business to support my daughter,” Carroll said. “And the store didn’t do any business all day at all. That’s scary over something so silly like driving or being impatient.”

It’s unclear if Goode is facing charges or what those charges might be.