Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 is almost 40% off at Amazon - that's its Cyber Monday price

Twitter More

Facebook More

Did you miss out on the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 during Cyber Monday? It's one of the best-selling Instant Pot models on Amazon and the retail giant just dropped it down to its Cyber Monday sale price. Now is your chance to pick up the premium multi-cooker for just $79.99, or $50 off its retail price. But act fast! This deal is only offered for a limited time.

SEE ALSO: The Valentine's Day gifts your husband wants — but would never buy for himself

Normally going for $129.95, the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 is a new generation with more features and functions, while Instant Pot added an all-new large blue LCD screen on its front to make it easier to use and program. The multi-cooker can also prepare meals up to 70% faster than previous models, as it can effectively replace nine kitchen appliances, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, and more. Read more...

More about Mashable Shopping, Shopping Skimlinks, Shopping Amazon, Shopping Solo, and Instant Pot