The Instant Pot Duo Plus on on sale at its lowest price ever for one day only

They say when it rains it pours, and it is pouring right now on Amazon. We already told you about the last-minute sale on Amazon that slashes the insanely popular $140 Instant Pot Duo 80 to $89.95 and the $80 Instant Pot Duo Mini to just $59.99. Now, Amazon has tossed a third popular model into the mix. For one day only on Tuesday, the $160 Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is on sale for just $89.95, the same price as the Duo 80. This is the most feature-packed model Instant Pot makes, and it’s an all-time low price. Definitely get one while it’s on sale.

Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Coo…: $89.95

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Duo Plus is the latest evolution in the #1 selling multi-cooker the Duo series with more custom features, improved usability and a large attractive blue LCD screen

Duo plus replaces 9 common kitchen Appliances including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and it makes cake too

Up to 70% quicker. A great meal is a press of button away with 15 microprocessor controlled programs taking the guess-work out of your cooking. You can achieve prefect results every time

All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel including the lid, the inner pot with 3-ply bottom and steam rack with handles.

UL certified with 10 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind.

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

