Instant Pot’s excellent sous vide cooker just dropped to $71.99, a new all-time low

Instead of spending $200 on a Joule sous vide just because it can connect to your smartphone, we have a better idea. After all, why on Earth do you need to connect your sous vide to your smartphone? The Instant Pot SSV800 Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator cooks just as well at a fraction of the price, and right now that fraction is smaller than ever. Amazon has discounted this top-rated model from $80 to $75.99, and an extra $4 coupon cuts the price to $71.99. That’s an all-time low and it won’t last long!

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

Creates Quality Dishes – Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator prepares high-end restaurant quality dishes at home, turning home cooks into gourmet chefs

Consistent Cooking – Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator creates and maintains an even and accurately controlled cooking water-bath for perfect cooking results each and every time

Sous vide cooks easily, cooking times range from 10 minutes to 72 hours and temperature ranges from 104F – 195F / 40C – 90C

Easy-to-Use – Easy-to-read display, touch-screen digital controls, lightweight stainless steel with a rubber coating on the handle.

Active Pump System – Accu Slim Sous Vide Circulates water without relying on convection currents, resulting in uniformly heated water bath free of hot or cool spots.

Includes a 12V DC motor – Extremely quietly and has enhanced durability in comparison to standard AC motors used. Motor stops when removed from the water.

Clamps securely – To the 6 and 8 Quart inner pot either in or out of the Instant Pot, and can be used with or without an Instant Pot.

Easy-to-clean – Secure stand up design and removable stainless steel skirt, almost no cleaning required, simply wash and air dry the skirt

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

