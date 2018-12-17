Instant Pot’s most popular pressure cooker is on sale for even less than it was last week

The Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is the largest version of Instant Pot’s most popular pressure cooker, and it costs a hefty $140. It was on sale last week at a $40 discount though, which was a great deal that many of our readers took advantage of. Don’t worry if you missed it though, because it turns out you’re in luck. Why? Because it’s on sale right now with an even bigger $50 discount! And if you don’t need all that capacity, the smaller Instant Pot DUO Mini is also on sale right now for just $59.99.

Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooke…: $89.95

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Coo…: $59.99



Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors

Accessories include stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

