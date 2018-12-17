Instant Pot’s most popular pressure cooker is on sale for even less than it was last week

The Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is the largest version of Instant Pot’s most popular pressure cooker, and it costs a hefty $140. It was on sale last week at a $40 discount though, which was a great deal that many of our readers took advantage of. Don’t worry if you missed it though, because it turns out you’re in luck. Why? Because it’s on sale right now with an even bigger $50 discount! And if you don’t need all that capacity, the smaller Instant Pot DUO Mini is also on sale right now for just $59.99.
Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooke…: $89.95
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Coo…: $59.99
Here’s what you need to know from the product page:
- Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle
- Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button
- Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food
- Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time
- UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors
- Accessories include stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet
- Power supply: 120V – 60Hz
BGR Top Deals:
- Sunday’s 10 best last-minute deals: $249 iPad, Instant Pots, Philips Hue, Godiva chocolate, more
- Amazon has a $38 home cam with features that make the $200 Nest Cam look like a toy
Trending Right Now:
- Hubble spots a distant planet that is literally being vaporized
- Huawei just unveiled its first phone with a design like the Galaxy S10
- Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 16)