Instant view- Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54 billion to boost liquidity

FILE PHOTO: Credit Suisse logo in Geneva
·5 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday it was taking "decisive action" to strengthen its liquidity by borrowing up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a broader bank deposit crisis.

Efforts by regulators and financial executives to ease contagion fears sparked by last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) had brought some brief stability to markets but worries over Credit Suisse on Wednesday brought back jitters over banking crisis.

Here are some comments from market analysts:

TONY SYCAMORE, MARKET ANALYST AT IG GROUP, SYDNEY

"In terms of where Credit Suisse finds itself, it's got to get itself out of the rut that it's in and it's been in this rut for over a decade. It's going to take up the SNB's offer for 50 billion Swiss franc, which will certainly stem the tide in the short term. Whether it's enough to solve Credit Suisse's problems in the longer term probably is debatable."

"Whether it will spread to other banks, with the French banks, I don't think so. I think they certainly learned their lessons through the European sovereign crisis."

"What this has done is we're going to have tighter lending standards. And, we're going to have more regulations about lending. That means, there's less money pumping into the economy, which is effectively deflationary. And, it is also going to restrict growth. So in some respects, the banking crisis over the past seven days has done much of the heavy lifting, which the central banks were going to need to undertake."

MARTY DROPKIN, HEAD OF EQUITIES FOR ASIA PACIFIC AT FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL, HONG KONG

"Markets could get messy amid the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, alongside ongoing uncertainty over the future path of the global economy and interest rates. The global equity rally since the beginning of the year has faded after a bruising pullback last month, with persistently sticky inflation and hot labour markets forcing market participants to change their outlook on the path of interest rates."

CHARU CHANANA, MARKET STRATEGIST, SAXO MARKETS, SINGAPORE

"What's unfolding at Credit Suisse and the market response is a signal of how vulnerable sentiment is at this point. Broadly, this is sending shockwaves about where growth is headed from here, and that will also bring Asian markets under pressure. Meanwhile, the offset from China isn't proving enough as data hasn't really outperformed expectations for now."

JARROD KERR, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KIWIBANK, AUCKLAND

"Markets will continue to be hypersensitive to developments around Credit Suisse and other banks. There'll be heightened volatility and fear, and the job of central banks and governments is to come out strongly - as they have been doing - and say look, we're here to make sure that these banks don't go bust, we're here to make sure there's enough liquidity in the system that we don't see runs on banks."

ROBERT CARNELL, REGIONAL HEAD OF RESEARCH FOR ASIA PACIFIC, ING, SINGAPORE:

"From everything you've seen last night, the market is still in a very febrile state. And of course, we have the ECB today... So, we've got to get through ECB and see how that goes down. And then the impact of that may well impact on what we think about the Fed next week."

"I think it's going to be a very volatile period until we get this out of the way. The thing that's keeping markets on their toes is we had SVB, then Signature Bank closing down, now it's Credit Suisse. What next? It feels like at these interest rate levels the risk of finding that you've lifted a stone and something ugly is underneath gets higher."

SHIGETOSHI KAMADA, GENERAL MANAGER AT RESEARCH DEPARTMENT AT TACHIBANA SECURITIES

"There had been little reasons for selling Japanese stocks unless we hadn't had any concerns about the financial systems in the U.S. and Europe. But main players in Japan's stock market are foreigners, so the Japanese market will depend on their investment strategy."

MATT SIMPSON, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, CITY INDEX, BRISBANE

"Like Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse has been a 'failing bank' as long as I can remember. Yet, both are still here. And now, CS has the clout of (the) Swiss National Bank covering its back, which is a central bank that doesn't not mess around in the time of crisis."

"So ultimately, I think this is a good thing for market sentiment. I'm just not sure if or when investors will draw the same conclusion with all the emotion in the air. There's still very much a feeling of react first, think later. And that's not always compatible with logic."

GARY NG, SENIOR ECONOMIST, NATIXIS CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK, HONG KONG

"Investors may be worried about SVB and Credit Suisse for different reasons, but both cases suffer from the side effect of high-interest rates. The underlying economic stress may emerge more frequently, so as liquidity, and it is possible to see more black swans in an uncertain environment."

"Quick actions from central banks can mitigate the adverse impact on a case-by-case basis, but it is also time for the world to accept higher-than-average inflation and keep financial stability."

DAMIEN BOEY, CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST, BARRENJOEY, SYDNEY:

"It does help. It removes an immediate risk. But it confronts us with another choice. The more we do this, the more we blunt monetary policy, the more we have to live with higher inflation -- and what is it going to be?

"Do bailouts make things better? On one hand, you are removing a source of risk to the markets, which is a clear and present danger. On the other hand, we are feeding into this paradigm of monetary policy bucking within itself."

CHRISTOPHER WONG, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, OCBC, SINGAPORE

"The concrete response from Swiss authorities may help to shore up sentiments in the interim. That helps with a modest bounce in the euro and some risk-proxy in Asia ex-Japan. But it remains to be seen if they are sufficient to shore up confidence."

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee, Tom Westbrook and Rae Wee in Singapore; Xie Yu, Georgina Lee and Summer Zhen in Hong Kong and Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Recommended Stories

  • Fonterra Expects China Demand for Protein to Underpin Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group expects demand for protein products to stay strong through the second half of its financial year, particularly as the China consumers renew their appetite for dairy, according to Judith Swales, chief executive of global markets.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleTraders Dash fo

  • Japan, S. Korea to mend ties at summit amid regional threat

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will seek to overcome disputes over history and quickly rebuild security and economic ties when they meet later Thursday for the first summit in Japan between the two nations in more than a decade. Japan’s invitation for Yoon to visit followed South Korea's announcement of a local compensation fund for Korean victims of wartime forced labor by Japanese companies that would not require Japanese contributions.

  • Lebanon's pound hits a new low as banks go back on strike

    Lebanon's embattled currency hit a new low Tuesday, trading at an unprecedented 100,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar on the black market as the crisis-hit country's banks went back on strike. The pound has kept sinking since Lebanon's financial meltdown erupted in 2019, following decades of rampant corruption and mismanagement by the country's political and financial elite. Three-quarters of Lebanon's population of over 6 million now lives in poverty and inflation is soaring.

  • TikTok dismisses calls for Chinese owners to sell stakes

    TikTok was dismissive Wednesday of reports that the Biden administration was calling for its Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the popular video-sharing app, saying such a move wouldn't help protect national security. The company was responding to a report in The Wall Street Journal that said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., part of the Treasury Department, was threatening a U.S. ban on the app unless its owners, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., divested. “If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access," TikTok spokesperson Maureen Shanahan said.

  • SVB swag is a hot seller on eBay

    After the bank run that collapsed SVB, there's a run on collapsed bank memorabilia.

  • 'The most snow I’ve seen all my life': Snow in Northeast; high winds and power outages in California

    The heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds from two storms that slammed the Northeast and California eased Wednesday but still threatened havoc.

  • Marvel Is Hunting Down The Source Of A Major Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Leak

    According to a new report, Marvel is actively searching for the person, or persons, responsible for a script leak posted to Reddit.

  • Credit Suisse fallout upsets Fed rate-hike expectations, with full percentage point of cuts seen by year-end

    Traders are pricing in a 64.7% chance that the fed funds rate target will drop to between 3.5% and 3.75%, or even lower, by December.

  • Inflation fight faces hurdles amid bank failures

    The Federal Reserve has been aggressive with rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation, but three bank failings could put that strategy on hold. Lori Bettinger, president of Bancalliance and the former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what's ahead.

  • Fifth Third, other Greater Cincinnati bank stocks tumble in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Stock prices of local banks Fifth Third, First Financial and LCNB Bank dropped Monday in the wake of collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday.

  • MacKinnon's shootout goal gives Avs 2-1 win over Maple Leafs

    Nathan MacKinnon was the only scorer in the shootout as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night. Mikko Rantanen scored in regulation for Colorado (38-22-6), which got 18 saves from Alexandar Georgiev. Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto (40-18-9).

  • Israel Finance Minister says immediate liquidity risk averted after SVB collapse

    Israel's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that a panel formed to assess the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank determined that the immediate liquidity risk has been averted. In a meeting with Citi Bank executives on Tuesday, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich discussed the impact of the SVB and Signature Bank collapses, among other economic issues, according to a statement released by the minister's office. "Israel's economy is strong and relatively easy to manage in times of crisis," Smotrich said.

  • Takeaways and observations from the Eagles releasing Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay

    We're looking at takeaways and instant analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles releasing Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay at the start of the new league year with a Post June 1 designation

  • Fed seen raising rates by 25 bps next week and in May

    The Federal Reserve is seen raising its benchmark rate a quarter of a percentage point next week and again in May, as a government report showed U.S. inflation remained high in February, and concerns of a long-lasting banking crisis eased. Prices of fed funds futures after the report reflected solid bets on an increase in the benchmark rate to a 4.75%-5% range at the Fed's March 21-22 meeting, with about a 15% chance seen of no change. By May the benchmark rate is seen rising further to a range of 5.00%-5.25%.

  • BlackRock’s Larry Fink sees the possibility of a broader banking crisis on the horizon: ‘Are the dominoes starting to fall?’

    Larry Fink, chief of the largest asset managers in the world, compared the SVB fallout to a "slow rolling crisis" similar to the Savings and Loan crisis.

  • Football star Damar Hamlin gives health update on ‘The Masked Singer,’ as Ken Jeong fights back tears

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shocked the world on January 2, 2023 when he suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle live on “Monday Night Football.” The game was postponed as he was rushed to the hospital, and he slowly recovered for a week until he was ultimately released on January 9. During the “Sesame […]

  • Wellesley Students' Push For Gender-Inclusive Admission Rejected By School President

    President Paula Johnson said the women's college would not change its policies to admit transgender men and all nonbinary students, despite student support.

  • Will Juicy Dividends Get Axed Amid Rising Interest Rates?

    Although they may seem boring, pipeline stocks have been solid dividend payers for years on end, and even in a rising interest rate environment, they are likely to remain strong bets

  • China Home Prices Rise First Time in 18 Months After Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices rose in February for the first time in 18 months, a sign that government efforts to revive the battered market are starting to pay off.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,

  • US and Russia ratchet up rhetoric over downing of drone

    Russia and the United States ratcheted up their confrontational rhetoric Wednesday over a U.S. surveillance drone that encountered Russian warplanes and crashed near Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin has illegally annexed. The Kremlin said the flight proved again that Washington is directly involved in the fighting in Ukraine and added that Moscow would try to recover the drone’s wreckage from the Black Sea.