Instant View: Fed officials saw persistent inflation in July, cagey on next hike

FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington
·4 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials said last month that the pace of future interest rate increases would hinge on incoming data, with some saying rates would need to stay at a "sufficiently restrictive level" for "some time" in order to control inflation, according to the minutes of the July 26-27 session.

Participants at the session said it may take longer than anticipated for inflation to dissipate, and that a slowdown in aggregate demand engineered by the central bank "would play an important role in reducing inflation pressures," said the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.

STORY: TEXT:

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The S&P 500 pared a loss and was last off 0.22%

BONDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked lower 2.8749%. The 2-year note yield eased to 3.2806%

DOLLAR: The US dollar index turned 0.04% lower

COMMENTS:

JAKE SHURMEIR, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, HABOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

“They played it pretty close to the vest and passed on an opportunity to guide financial conditions tighter. It’s more likely now that Powell will come out more forcefully next week at Jackson Hole and expand how they think about long-term inflation expectations. I think the bulk of the committee knows they need to get significantly above current rate levels to get into restrictive territory.”

BRIAN DAINGERFIELD, HEAD OF G10 FX STRATEGY, US, NATWEST MARKETS, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

“The FOMC minutes came out and the dollar’s a little bit weaker in the aftermath. The headlines that I think really stood out were the ones relating to growth, specially this idea that some participants at the Fed were noting that interest rate sensitive sectors had begun to show signs of slowing and that there was in the eyes of some participants a risk of overtightening, that policy works with lags and that a significant amount of policy tightening that’s already been done is not yet readily showing up in the data.”

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, SPARTAN CAPITAL SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"They stayed hawkish but they also I think opened the door perhaps for a half of a percentage point hike in September as opposed to 75 (basis points.)

"I believe the market liked what they said... The market has rallied from the low end of the trading range today, and the 10-year is coming off of the high end of the range today."

EDWARD MOYA, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, OANDA, NEW YORK

"We have to remember, how did we feel after the meeting? And I think that the minutes confirmed the slight dovish tilt that the Fed took.

"I think you’re going to see that the Fed’s pretty much convinced that at some point they’re going to be able to ease up on this pace of rate hikes, that means we’re probably looking at only three more meetings where we’re seeing rate hikes and then we’re going to enter a period where they're going to try to keep rates steady, as long as they can.

"I think a lot of traders are becoming more confident that we’re not going to need to see a steady stream of these massive 75 basis point rate increases."

MATT MALEY, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, MILLER TABAK, BOSTON

“The market has rallied a little bit here but not a lot. It basically seems to take 75 basis points off the table (for September) but I don’t think a lot of people were really looking for that anyway after last week’s inflation data.”

“The focus is going to quickly move to Jackson Hole next week and what Chairman Powell has to say."

“This was as advertised. It does take 75 basis points off the table so that’s mildly positive, but nothing was very surprising and it shifts the focus to Powell's speech next week.”

BOB MILLER, HEAD OF AMERICAS FUNDAMENTAL FIXED INCOME, BLACKROCK (email)

"Our reading of the July FOMC meeting, and the minutes released today, is that the intended message from the Fed was not “dovish” per se, despite the bond and risk asset rallies that followed the meeting date. Rather, we think the intended message was much more nuanced.

"Indeed, the Fed quite appropriately pointed out that: (1) short term interest rates have increased 225 basis points in slightly over four months, (2) short term rates are now in the estimated range of neutral, (3) monetary policy adjustments take time to work into the broader economy and (4) they still expect to raise short rates beyond the estimated range of neutral and into moderately restrictive territory. In addition, System Open Market Account (SOMA) portfolio runoff has begun and will continue for the foreseeable future, helping to tighten financial conditions further, albeit in a manner that is difficult to quantify.

"We believe the intended message was to signal a wider aperture in the Committee’s reaction function, setting the stage to eventually allow time to work for them in pursuit of their policy objectives."

(Compiled by the U.S. Finance & Markets Breaking News team)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed minutes show more rate hikes coming, but pace could slow

    Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down as much as needed to control the surge in prices, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting. As of the July meeting, Fed officials noted that while some parts of the economy, notably housing, had begun to slow under the weight of tighter credit conditions, the labor market remained strong and unemployment was at a near-record low. On the metric that mattered most, however, Fed officials at least as of late July had registered little progress.

  • Oil Rallies as US Demand Revives, Easing Concerns About Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded from several days of declines after a bullish US stockpile report eased concerns that an economic slowdown is blunting demand. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.8% to settle above $88 a barrel after earlier falling to a seven-month low. Crude rallied after a US government tally Wednesday showed inventories dropped by 7.06 million last week while exports rose to a record. The bullish report halted a three-day slide magnified by negotiations to revive a nuclear de

  • Fed Minutes Lean on Inflation, Jobs Data For Rate Hike Direction

    The Fed thinks higher rates, for a longer period of time, may be needed in order to tame the fastest consumer price inflation in four decades.

  • Wall Street cuts losses following Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks sharply pared losses in afternoon trading on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed officials said the pace of future interest rates hikes would depend on incoming data. The Fed has lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 points this year, and the central bank is widely expected to hike rates next month by either 50 or 75 basis points. "They stayed hawkish, but they also opened the door perhaps for a half of a percentage point hike in September as opposed to 75," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

  • Natural Gas Shortage Fears Buoy US Market as Winter Reserves Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices are flirting with levels not seen in the US in almost 15 years amid mounting concerns that robust domestic and overseas demand for the fuel will siphon off supplies that otherwise would be stowed for winter.So much North American gas is feeding power plants to run air conditioners that stockpiles relied upon during the coldest months to augment pipelined supplies are still more than 10% below normal levels. Add to that expectations that amassing reserves will ge

  • Stocks Pare Drop as Fed Minutes Ease Rate Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks pared losses after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting eased concerns about the path of aggressive measures to contain stubbornly high inflation. The S&P 500 Index traded well off session lows along with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 after Fed minutes noted it would eventually be appropriate to decelerate the pace of interest-rate increases. Two-year yields, the most sensitive to policy changes, pulled back from session highs. The dollar trimmed gains.US stocks h

  • Fed Officials See Need for Continued Interest-Rate Increases, but Less Certainty Over Destination

    Central bank officials at last month’s meeting acknowledged risks from both raising rates too little and too much.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • White Sox introduce NIL program with eight Chicago athletes

    CHISOX is a name, image and likeness program for college student-athletes to improve their chances of receiving NIL deals.

  • Stock Market News for Aug 16, 2022

    U.S. stock markets closed higher on Monday to start a new week on the back of a four-week winning streak.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy After Beating Q2 Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially

    SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The company received a charter hire of ~$164.9 million in the quarter from the company's vessels and rigs. SFL reported Adjusted EBITDA of $115.8 million from consolidated subsi

  • We're Trimming One Stock to Initiate Coverage of Another

    Sell 50 shares of United Rentals at or near $339. Buy 210 shares of Vulcan Materials at or near $178. A few weeks ago, during the August Members Only Call and in our follow up comments we shared that given the July share price strength for United Rentals we could look to book a slice of those profits even though the longer-term outlook for the companies business, thanks to spending tied to the Biden Infrastructure Law, remains bright.

  • U.S. stocks trim losses after Fed minutes

    U.S. stock indexes trim their decline to trade at session highs after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting.

  • New Zealand Raises Official Cash Rate to 3%

    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raises their key interest rate by 50-basis points. Kathleen Hays reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

    Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

  • A Major Change Is Coming to Wall Street and Corporate America

    President Biden is set to sign a measure that will displease investors and financiers. But the bill also addresses a practice that's been severely criticized.

  • Endo International files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, agrees to sell to creditors for $6B

    The pharmaceutical company, which has its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, currently has debts totaling $8 billion.

  • New York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Is Politically ‘Explosive’

    (Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source.The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to charge some motorists as much as $23 to drive into Manhattan’s central business district. The additional fees outlined in the congestion pricing plan -- the f

  • Zac Efron Smuggles Booze Into Vietnam in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Trailer

    Zac Efron is heading to Vietnam in the first trailer for “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for its upcoming true-life war comedy starring Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray. The film, which is based on a true story, follows Efron as John “Chickie” Donohue. Set in 1967, Donohue leaves New […]