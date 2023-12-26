A Russian soldier, who was seriously injured in the war against Ukraine, was compensated by local authorities in the form of vegetables

A Russian soldier from Volgograd Oblast, who was seriously injured fighting against Ukraine, has been compensated by local authorities with kilograms of vegetables, the Telegram news channel iStories reported on Dec. 26.

Oleg Rybkin, 45-years-old, was mobilized on Sept. 25, 2022 and found himself near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, just as the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the settlement.

He sustained injuries to his abdomen, liver, kidneys, and legs during the following battle.

"He has severe pain, his knee does not bend, and he cannot walk without crutches. He is on painkillers and sleeping pills," his wife said.

Rybkin reportedly needs to have his knee joint replaced but the authorities are not interested in helping him.

Indeed, Rybkin was supposed to be entitled to compensation worth 3 million rubles (approximately $32,000) and receive a life pension.

However the only "help" that he and his family received was two buckets of carrots and a bag of onions.

"I was at work, they brought it to my mother-in-law," Rybak’s wide said.

“Local farmers — those who grow it here — are obliged by the administration to ‘help’ (in quotation marks).”

However, she was actually lucky, as the residents of Rostov Oblast only received a brick with an ante-mortem message instead of their son, who died in Ukraine.

