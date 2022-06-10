Insteel Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:IIIN) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Insteel Industries' (NYSE:IIIN) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Insteel Industries' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Insteel Industries

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Insteel Industries is:

33% = US$106m ÷ US$325m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.33 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Insteel Industries' Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Insteel Industries has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Insteel Industries' considerable five year net income growth of 25% was to be expected.

We then compared Insteel Industries' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is IIIN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IIIN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Insteel Industries Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Insteel Industries has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 10%, meaning that it has the remaining 90% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Insteel Industries is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Insteel Industries has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Insteel Industries' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

