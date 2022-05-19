Institutional DeFi Enabler? Data Firm Kaiko Probes DEX Liquidity With New Product

Ian Allison
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Getting a clearer picture of what’s happening within complex realms like decentralized finance (DeFi) is likely top of mind for many investors right now.

Paris-based cryptocurrency data provider Kaiko is meeting that need with the launch of a decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity pool data feed, measuring depth of liquidity across DeFi majors like Uniswap, SushiSwap, Curve Finance and Balancer.

Trading in traditional finance or on centralized exchanges via APIs provides a window into what’s happening on an order book – something that’s not only missing from decentralized exchanges, but is also quite hard to capture, explained Kaiko product chief Bediss Cherif.

Kaiko, which raised a $24 million funding round in June of last year, already provided trade data for the four main DEX exchanges, which was gleaned from public blockchain transactions. Measuring liquidity and token reserves on platforms like Uniswap involves decoding the programs, or smart contracts, that govern order matching on those DEXs.

“Uniswap V3 smart contracts, for example, come with a lot of logic and mathematical rules around the upper boundary and lower boundary that’s actually embedded in the code of the smart contract and not displayed on-chain,” Cherif said in an interview. “In order to produce a proper market data feed, you need to not only capture the data of the event on-chain, but also to completely reverse-engineer the smart contract and its rules.”

As well as deciphering what happens inside a DEX, Kaiko, whose crypto market data was connected with the InterContinental Exchange (ICE) network earlier this year, also saves institutions the headache of having to run an Ethereum node, Cherif said.

“Since Keiko is connected to the ICE global network, that means any institution that has a server in an ICE data center can get in real-time market data of Uniswap liquidity directly in their infrastructure without running a node,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Update – Markets Wobbled Could Tether (USDT) Collapse Next

    Tether’s market cap plunged 10% in May – Will horrified investors continue to cash out?

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips, Stocks Plummet as Volatility Spikes

    Bitcoin (BTC)dipped below $30K again as volatility ticked higher. Meanwhile, option traders continue to hedge against further price declines.

  • What's more stable than Bitcoin or UST? AriZona Iced Tea

    ICYMI, stablecoins are in deep shit right now, and the chaos that unfolded this week has thrown the entire crypto ecosystem into turmoil with over $400 billion in losses from just one coin alone. In these times of uncertainty, all we can rely on is that we can purchase a can of AriZona Iced Tea for 99 cents, the same price that the refreshing beverage sold for in 1996. Mossy, a collective of three techy artists, thinks that an (unofficially) AriZona-backed stablecoin can save the crypto economy.

  • Celsius Faces a Revolt as a High-Yield Crypto Plummets

    Customers say they were unfairly wiped out in the recent crash. CEO Alex Mashinsky says unknown malefactors are trying to bring down his company.

  • Crypto and Blockchain Get a Gut Check on Risk and Stability

    Risk management is not a science and still fully subject to the whims of human emotion and the madness of crowds.

  • Galaxy’s Mike Novogratz Says ‘Crypto Revolution Is Here to Stay’ Despite Selloff

    Galaxy Digital Holdings’ Mike Novogratz assured investors that “crypto is not going away,” even as inflation, rising interest rates and a massive selloff have rattled the markets for digital assets.

  • Crypto Prices Tumble as Stock Market Falls

    Cryptocurrencies are falling as inflation fears and a slump in retail stocks pull down the stock market.

  • This Twitter-Suspended Crypto Developer's Blockchain Social Network Claims To Handle Elon Musk's Concerns

    Finnish cryptocurrency developer Stani Kulechov built a blockchain-based social network, Lens Protocol, available for anyone to access, Bloomberg, reports. Each piece of content is associated with a nonfungible token, giving the creator ownership over their post. Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) recently suspended Kulechov's account following a joke saying the social media company selected him as Twitter's interim CEO. Also Read: Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On

  • Biden Administration Wants Crypto Exchanges to Separate Customer and Corporate Funds

    U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will press Congress to demand cryptocurrency exchanges keep their customers’ money separate from their own corporate funds, according to a person familiar with the plan that could constrain the way the industry does business.

  • Bitcoin Flexes Dominance Again as Altcoins Suffer Bigger Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin might be having a tough time of late, but it’s holding up much better than other cryptocurrencies, showcasing its ability to stay dominant during rough spells.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceT

  • Analysis-Crypto crash leaves El Salvador with no easy exit from worsening crisis

    El Salvador's big bet on bitcoin, which the Central American nation has been buying since September, has soured in recent weeks as a cryptocurrency rout shaved over a third of the value of the government's holdings, Reuters calculations show. Under populist President Nayib Bukele, a vocal cheerleader for the currency, El Salvador went all-in on bitcoin, not just becoming the world's first country to adopt it as a legal tender but also sketching out plans for a volcano-powered crypto mining hub and plans to issue the first sovereign bond linked to the coin. With global borrowing costs on the rise and a big debt repayment on the horizon, El Salvador has other fiscal headaches than the impact of the currency's swoon.

  • This 24-year-old quit his job at hedge-fund powerhouse Citadel to build on the blockchain Terra. It collapsed two months later.

    Last year, Neel Somani was a quantitative research analyst working at Citadel, billionaire Ken Griffin's powerhouse hedge fund firm that manages nearly $50 billion. But at age 24, Somani quit in late February with dreams of getting rich in crypto and helping to build a more decentralized financial system. He chose to focus on Terra.

  • Why Investors Need to Know This Underrated Cryptocurrency

    What if I told you there was a cryptocurrency out there that is governed by a cohort of Fortune 500 companies like Alphabet and IBM,  used for an array of interesting projects and use-cases, and can be bought for just $0.10 per token? What is Hedera Hashgraph? Hedera Hashgraph is a distributed ledger of transactions, just like other cryptocurrencies, but Hedera differs from its peers in that it does not use blockchain technology.  Hedera instead utilizes a consensus algorithm called a hashgraph, which was developed by its co-founder, computer scientist Leemon Baird.

  • The One Crypto You Need to Survive a Potential Crypto Slump

    Polkadot is more than just a cryptocurrency, it is a blockchain platform built for the long-term future of the web

  • Panic or Back Up the Truck? What to Think About Cryptocurrencies Right Now

    Cryptocurrencies are down and look risky, but that could be a buying opportunity for the long-term winners.

  • The Internet is Flawed and Web3 is The Answer: a16z

    One of the crypto industry’s most prominent venture capital firms, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), has released its 2022 ‘State of Crypto’ report noting that Ethereum’s popularity is a double-edged sword.

  • Top Cable TV Execs Talk Recession Fears Amid Pay Subscriber Declines

    As media industry watchers debate the impact of a possible recession, top cable TV execs discussed whether they see boom or gloom ahead during appearances at an investors conference on Wednesday. Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable, argued small and medium sized businesses have bounced back from the COVID-19 crisis, only to face […]

  • Terraform's Legal Team Quits Amid Terra Stablecoin Fallout

    Marc Goldich, Lawrence Florio and Noah Axler left the Terra ecosystem backer in May according to their LinkedIns.

  • Apple's former machine learning director reportedly joins Google's DeepMind team

    He left in part due to Apple's return-to-office policy, according to 'Bloomberg.'

  • Senators Seek FTC Probe of IRS Provider ID.me Selfie Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Democratic senators has asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether identity verification company ID.me illegally misled consumers and government agencies over its use of controversial facial recognition software.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redd