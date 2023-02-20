Institutional investors own a significant stake of 39% in Pensana Plc (LON:PRE)

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • Institutions' substantial holdings in Pensana implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

  • A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

  • Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Pensana.

See our latest analysis for Pensana

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pensana?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Pensana does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pensana, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Pensana is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is QG Investments Africa Management Ltd. with 24% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.1% and 7.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Pensana

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Pensana Plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own UK£9.2m worth of the UK£145m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in Pensana. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 24%, private equity firms could influence the Pensana board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Pensana (including 3 which are concerning) .

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Why Did Warren Buffett Sell Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Charlie Munger Just Offered a Clue

    It was somewhat surprising when Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) purchased its first semiconductor stock, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), last summer. TSMC seemed like a solid bet for Berkshire. As the largest outsourced foundry in the world, TSMC makes high profit margins and seems set to benefit from the growth of semiconductors over the long term.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Right Now

    The challenge for retirees, though, is finding the right dividend stocks. The search can be daunting, especially considering that more than 4,300 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. Here are three great dividend stocks for retirees to buy right now.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    An agriscience company, an instrumentation technology company, and an aerospace and defense giant all qualify as outstanding stocks.

  • Adani Maps Comeback Strategy After $135 Billion Hindenburg Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost a month after a bombshell short seller report lopped off over $135 billion in market value from Gautam Adani’s empire, the Indian billionaire has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped a $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityMeta Launches Subscripti

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite is the perfect excuse for investors to buy into these innovative businesses.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    If you like dividends, then this trio of stocks should be on your wish list so you can pick them up when they're cheap.

  • 4 Stocks That Have Paid Dividends for 100 Years or More

    If history is any guide, the best thing you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies underscore the idea that when it comes to building generational wealth, dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by a wide margin. The asset managers at Hartford Funds similarly found that dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930.

  • Boeing Might Build a Flying Boat. Is This a Reason to Buy Its Stock?

    It's been four years since Boeing (NYSE: BA) sold its last C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft -- the second-biggest transport in the United States Air Force and, at a list price of $340 million, once one of Boeing's biggest moneymakers. What if it asked Boeing to build it as a seaplane, one that could land anywhere with water and not be dependent upon runways? This isn't just an idle question, because while Boeing's C-17 program might have ended, a new program to build a new airplane called the Liberty Lifter Seaplane could be just getting started.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Growth Stock Down by 42% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Economic headwinds have been problematic for many ad-based businesses recently. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has suffered as a result, with revenue growth slowing, and while its share price has rebounded somewhat in 2023, it's still down by 42% from its peak. Here's why now is a perfect time to buy this growth stock.

  • The $10,000 Tax Rule For Loaning Money to Family and Friends

    Loaning friends and family money is a hotly-debated topic, but one thing that is always a given -- the threshold after which the IRS gets involved. See: 6 IRS Changes Coming in the Next 5 Years That...

  • Growth Stocks: 2 Top Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell Right Now

    Two innovators with strong and growing advantages, and one that's becoming increasingly just a commodity.

  • This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Down 94%, but It's Mounting a Comeback

    Upstart just reported its financial results for 2022, and there were some positive signs that the worst is behind it.

  • Earnings Update: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ), who've watched their investment drop 16% to US$53.33 in...

  • Better Buy: Enterprise Products Partners vs. Kinder Morgan

    These two pipeline giants have fat yields and solid dividends. Is one better than the other for long-term income investors?

  • Should I Open a CD Now, or Hold Out for a Better Rate?

    If you have money set aside for emergencies, it's generally best to keep that cash in a savings account. If you don't feel comfortable investing it in a brokerage account, you may be inclined to put it into a certificate of deposit, or CD, instead. CDs tend to pay more interest than savings accounts do, but in exchange for those higher rates, you need to commit to tying up your money for a preset period of time.

  • The Fed has failed to slow demand - and that means no upside for stocks as policy tightens, analysts say

    "We would not be shocked to see a 15% to 20% pullback from current levels which would take us below the prior cycle."

  • Here's Why QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Why Brookfield Infrastructure Is a Top Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

    With plenty of concerns about the economy and stock market volatility, a lot of investors are looking for stable, higher-yield income stocks they can trust. In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe make the case for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) as a long-term market-beater that's very attractive right now.

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.

  • Treasury Bills Offer Stock-Like 5% to Take Fed, Debt-Limit Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time in nearly two decades, investors can earn more than 5% on some of the safest debt securities in the world. That’s competitive with riskier assets like the S&P 500 Index.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayThere’s just a small catch: US Treasury bills