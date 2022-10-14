Institutional investors own a significant stake of 50% in Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ)

If you want to know who really controls Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 50% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Yorkshire Cancer Research, Endowment Arm with 9.5% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.8% and 5.3% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own UK£22m worth of the UK£561m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 44% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings (4 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

