Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Growthpoint Properties Australia's (ASX:GOZ) recent 4.2% drop adds to one-year losses

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 78% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to AU$2.5b last week after a 4.2% drop in the share price. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 17% for shareholders. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. Hence, if weakness in Growthpoint Properties Australia's share price continues, institutional investors may feel compelled to sell the stock, which might not be ideal for individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Growthpoint Properties Australia, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Growthpoint Properties Australia

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Growthpoint Properties Australia?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Growthpoint Properties Australia does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Growthpoint Properties Australia's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Growthpoint Properties Australia is not owned by hedge funds. Growthpoint Properties Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 63% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.7% and 3.6% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Growthpoint Properties Australia

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Growthpoint Properties Australia. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own AU$19m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Growthpoint Properties Australia. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Growthpoint Properties Australia you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) shareholders have endured a 52% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the...

  • Crypto lender Genesis had sought emergency loan of $1 billion - WSJ

    The document viewed by the Journal cites a "liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet" at Genesis. On Wednesday, Genesis Global Capital suspended customer redemptions in its lending business, citing the sudden failure of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX. "Genesis had been exploring all possible options amidst the liquidity crunch resulting from the FTX news," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that it took the decision to suspend redemptions after reviewing a number of options.

  • Derrick Lewis: ‘My back is real against the wall’ going into UFC Fight Night 215 main event

    Derrick Lewis thinks he's in the hot seat going into Saturday's UFC Fight Night 215 headliner.

  • Kraken’s incoming CEO labels FTX and SBF as ‘thieves,’ says acquisition rumors unfounded

    “I think, what it boils down to from all the information we have [and] this bankruptcy report that has now been released is that FTX and SBF are complete frauds—not just frauds, but thieves,” David Ripley, incoming CEO at Kraken, tells Fortune.

  • Is a housing crash inevitable to beat inflation? Here’s the Fed’s answer.

    Fed hikes have caused mortgage rates to spike 3-4% in 2022, which is now dragging down home prices. Is a crash inevitable?

  • Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than metaverse

    Meta Platforms Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs. Zuckerberg, addressing pointed questions at a company-wide meeting a week after Meta said it would lay off 11,000 workers, described the pair of messaging apps as being "very early in monetizing" compared to its advertising juggernauts Facebook and Instagram, according to remarks heard by Reuters. "We talk a lot about the very long-term opportunities like the metaverse, but the reality is that business messaging is probably going to be the next major pillar of our business as we work to monetize WhatsApp and Messenger more," he said.

  • Tesla Stock: Low Sentiment Could Create a Big Opportunity for Investors, Says Morgan Stanley

    Tesla’s (TSLA) ascent to ‘tera-cap’ status has been built on several factors. Supported by a favorable economic backdrop, investors could see the company’s core EV and energy storage businesses as built to ride - or indeed, lead – a rising secular trend. Then, of course, at the front of it all stands Elon Musk, the headline hogging Super-CEO to whom the rules of normal business behavior do not apply. But times have changed, as noted by Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas. “Tesla shares are currently in

  • Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought

    A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River. The agreement signed Tuesday by water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and elsewhere illustrates an accelerating shift in the American West away from well-manicured grass that has long been a totem of suburban life, having taken root alongside streets, around fountains and between office park walkways. Beyond reducing ornamental grass by 30%, the agencies say they'll boost water efficiency, add more water recycling and consider actions like changing how people pay for water to encourage savings.

  • Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Investment Portfolio: Top 15 Companies

    In this article, we discuss the top 15 companies in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)’s investment portfolio. If you want to see more names in this portfolio, check out Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Investment Portfolio: Top 5 Companies. GV, previously named Google Ventures, is the venture capital investment arm of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), which was founded in 2009 […]

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion

    FTX's new CEO John Ray III oversaw the liquidation of Enron and said: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls."

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Absurdly Cheap Stock -- Should You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the most renowned investors of all time, so when he takes a new position, investors tend to take notice. According to Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing, one of Buffett's newest positions is Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX), putting the spotlight on the siding and wood building products maker. The stock was up 10% in after-hours trading following the news, indicating that Buffett's buy is leading investors to take a new interest in Louisiana-Pacific.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its outstanding share count and share price without having any impact on its daily operations or its market cap. Well over 200 stock splits have been announced and enacted since the year began.

  • This Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market

    This growth stock is brimming with potential, and investors have a rare opportunity to buy at a bargain price.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.

  • FTX may have used corporate funds to buy homes for employees and advisors, its new CEO says

    John J. Ray lashed out at how FTX managed disbursements under former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who resigned as the crypto exchange collapsed.