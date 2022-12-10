Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Asure Software, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASUR) recent 12% drop adds to one-year losses

If you want to know who really controls Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 49% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$158m last week after a 12% drop in the share price. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 8.2% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Asure Software, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Asure Software, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Asure Software?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Asure Software does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Asure Software's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 14% of Asure Software shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Private Capital Management, LLC, with ownership of 17%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and Archon Capital Management LLC holds about 6.3% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Patrick Goepel directly holds 4.5% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Asure Software

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Asure Software, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$10m worth of the US$158m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 26% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 4.6%, of the Asure Software stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

